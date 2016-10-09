Perk up your home with these colorful ideas

Colors have a great significance in our lives. We associate a color to every mood, place and situation- going green with envy, Monday morning blues, pink of health, cheery yellow room, seeing red and so on. Any color defines a particular space with a specific vibe. The same color could denote different things through different shades.

This very concept is applied when interior designers deck up home spaces. A dash of color brings the whole room into life and imparts an entirely new dimension to its appearance. In this ideabook we are going to present you with 12 ideas for different spaces wherein bright as well as sober shades lend a novel aspect to the furnishings & decor, and ultimately to the room.