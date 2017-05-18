8 Small But Charming Kitchens

It has been said that the kitchen is the heart of any home, we here at homify are all about the kitchen, food, socializing, cooking, eating, what is not to love? Whether you've grown up with a big family in a massive kitchen or a tiny apartment with space for a few people. Today we will highlight some types of kitchens brought to you by Amarillo Interiorismo, a Mexican based company that specializes in interior designs. Our focus are highlighting some of the features that will help make the best of the space available in your home. Ideas to help you maximize this important room in the home. Shall we?
Having appliances and furniture in small spaces can make life difficult, especially if you can't navigate safely or smoothly in your own kitchen. Here, and in the above examples we see that nothing is in the way to wonder around the space. Every furniture and items are safely against the wall which creates a little nice nook for cooking and space for eating.
In this example we see a very stylish kitchen that uses pops of colors and minimalist design, but what is so impressive is the practicality of the layout. The 'U' shaped kitchen counter creates a cooking area where it is cut off by a table and chairs, using one of the side of the bars as a kitchen table, space for 2 people to have a lovely meal.
What is crucial in a small kitchen is having it de-cluttered. So, creating space for the things that you use and items that are easily accessible is probably the most important tip we can give, we can have a small kitchen but it has to be a functioning kitchen.
Natural light is ideal to making any space look bigger, but if that is not an option, as not every room in a house has a window or acess to the outside, we here at homify have seen amazing rooms without one beam of sunlight and they were still wonderful. So don't panic, we got the solution, lights! With so many types of arrangements that can be made, embeded ceiling lights are always the first and best option, they do not take any space and look chic, you can install as many as you want and decide where you want to shine them. But depending on the structure of your space, you can get creative with some special lighting. Check out this ideabook: 10 Creative Ways to Brighten up a Dark Room
Although it might seem obvious, a working surface is another thing you must create space for. In this example the working surface doubles up as a dinning room table for at least 2 people. You can't really cook without a space to chop, and you can't really eat without a table… So voila!
Here, we see classic wood infused kitchen closets and stainless steel elements brought by the cabinet handles, the oven and the sink fixture, the color combination is quite brilliant to keep it neutral and with clean lines. But the added bonus is that mosaic wall that introduces not only color but a pattern using the same neutral colors creating a design in itself. Wow!
What a modern look one color can add to a kitchen. Should we say more? The color pop idea doesn't have to have a lot of rules, mostly it is to choose one or another element to insert that color amidst neutral tones. Here they chose to use color to almost create two separate spaces in one room, the kitchen area in white and the 'dinning' area in red.
Here we see that a shelf was created over the sink space, but different from the other shelves, this one has a pop of color and it is open, this it is a great way to add a bit of a personal touch with decorations or use it as another kitchen shelf space.