8 Small But Charming Kitchens

Natural light is ideal to making any space look bigger, but if that is not an option, as not every room in a house has a window or acess to the outside, we here at homify have seen amazing rooms without one beam of sunlight and they were still wonderful. So don't panic, we got the solution, lights! With so many types of arrangements that can be made, embeded ceiling lights are always the first and best option, they do not take any space and look chic, you can install as many as you want and decide where you want to shine them. But depending on the structure of your space, you can get creative with some special lighting. Check out this ideabook: 10 Creative Ways to Brighten up a Dark Room