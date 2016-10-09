8 Beautiful ideas for your small bathroom

How to make a difference when you have only a small space to work with? You probably knew the answer before clicking this article: being very creative. Yes, when it comes to decor, few things are more challenging than decorating a place that only has a little space. We must use great references of work done and rely on excellent professionals for this. Therefore, homify is a space with excellent works produced around the world, all made by professionals also found here on our platform. Here you will always find excellent designs for all types of homes, rooms and gardens, as well as brilliant tips for alternative decoration.
Today we set out to find ideas for decorating small bathrooms and making them look great. Ideas with coatings, decorative objects and colors will be explored in the images below. Pick one you prefer to make your own small space a wonderful environment.
Despite being left out in many times when it comes to home decorating, the bathroom deserves special attention. Having a comfortable and functional space for your daily hygiene routine is best, and will make all the difference in your day to day life.
Come with us, take all our suggestions, write down the ones you like and enjoy the results to achieve incredible inspiration for your own home!
Knowing how to use all elements in decoration is an asset. When we encounter small environments, this is a necessity that makes all the difference in the ambiance. There may be many different options, and we also have to allow for options already present in the environment.
More vivid or muted colors can give complementary styles to the decoration of the space. In this project developed by the architect Ricardo Cavichioni, the pictures make an elegant composition and use the available space in the mirror, since there are no other great options of spaces on the walls. The mere presence of objects gives a distinctive touch in the space, which still has sober decorations and perfect colors.
Small environments call for large differentials. One of the great creative ways to achieve these advantages is the use of vivid colors together with geometric shapes. The colors jump to attention and make the limited dimensions of the space move out of focus. This is a very interesting tip if you’re looking for ways to decorate your small bathroom.
This beautiful project uses circular shapes of different sizes and mixed colors – this brings the perfect composition in the environment, which, even without much space, can be incredibly dynamic and well-used.
The comfort of a rustic environment makes a big difference. Known for bringing classic beauty to the environments in which it is used, wood can also make a space feel warmer, especially when you have small spaces. In this project, the whole bathroom structure is made of wood. This is because the environment is structured in the attic space of the house. The beauty of this project is in line with the composition of solid wood together with green ceramic tiles, giving the space a relaxing and perfect look to re-energize the body.
Small spaces require better organization. Imagine, using a small room as the bathroom, where everything was still confused and out of place. This is not actually a good idea. Therefore, betting on items that organize the space will greatly improve the layout of the room. In the image, we can see that the local composition with hangers and banks is essential so that everything is always organised. The use of white space also reinforces the feeling of a clean and organized place.
Sometimes we cannot use a great number of colors, and have to rely on our creativity to ensure a unique composition. Here it may be worth it to bet on lights, which can make your small bathroom a star of the house. Currently, the market offers creative illumination options that will work on your wall spaces in an extraordinary way.
In this project, the provision of small and well-placed lights on the wall highlights the space beautifully and perfectly decorates the room wood coatings.
Having innovative ideas will always bring a difference in decor. You can use these ideas for small spaces such as bathrooms, as it is a perfect outlet to increase a small space.
Looking for out-of-the-ordinary ways to make your space feel bigger will bring good results. We can see such creativity employed perfectly in this project, where the use of partitions with several hollow circles not only divides the space uniquely, but also ensures aesthetic success.
Tile inserts are great facilitators for decorative composition on the walls. With numerous possibilities for creative composition of colors, designs and sizes, finding a set of tiles to decorate your bathroom will certainly not be difficult. In this project, the use of green and blue tiles gave a special touch to the small bathroom, which is more charming for the use of the color green in the environment.
Finally, we come to this charming result of internal composition in the bathroom area. The use of creative tiles gives a special charm to the small space of the bathroom and finely highlights the space. This is a very easy to put into practice, as you simply need to fit a set of ceramic tiles to your liking. The best composition is using an entire wall to acclimatise the space.