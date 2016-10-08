7 Types of staircases to suit each home

Stairs are nearly as old as architecture itself and ubiquitous in modern homes. There are various different types of staircases, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. When constructing or remodelling a house requiring a staircase, it is important to consider which type of staircase will be best suited to the structure, as well as to the taste of the owner.

When it comes to choosing a staircase design for a home, we need to look at the form of the space where the staircase will be, how often it will be used, and its designation (main or supporting staircase). There are many different styles, adornments and materials which can be used to personalise this feature, but in this ideabook we will look exclusively at the different types of staircases and which are best suited for different spaces.

Now, let's take a look at what kinds of staircases we can choose from…