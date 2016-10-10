15 Recycled Products for your Home

Environmental degradation and its fallouts have precipitated a heightened concern about the conservation of resources & this is manifested in diverse aspects of our daily life, food, housing & transport. Construction & decoration of homes has been affected greatly; builders & home decorators are increasingly opting for eco-friendly methods and products to go about their work. Recycled products are becoming more & more popular as furnishing & decor items.
Today let me walk you through 15 such wonderful products that have been improvised upon, to give them a brand new innovative look and enhanced/ novel functionality. Sounds interesting? Get set go!
The recycled kitchen cupboard has been made entirely from re-cycled teak. This unique & truly useful salvaged piece of reclamation furniture provides an organized kitchen storage option with 2 cupboards & 5 drawers. The homespun look enhances its elegance.
Made out of a former Balinese teak fishing boat, this inventive wine cellar is refreshingly appealing with its Asian essence.
Colorful and striking, these recycled round mirrors taken from old Asian boats aptly adorn bathrooms with a tropical theme. The multihued spokes have been crafted out of old teak.
Depicting an unconventional thought, this unique pendant light has been created out of discarded magazines. A lovely touch of contemporary style, it would make for a jazzy lighting option in the living room.
These recycled drum planters have been made out of heavy gauge pressed metal drums in varied colors & sizes. Ideal for a terrace or conservatory, these plant pots and vases make a bold style statement.
This commode could be a vibrant addition to the bedroom, imparting a rustic yet modern touch to the interiors. The colorful chest of drawers made of recycled wood provides ample storage space and can be used as a bedside low cabinet.
This simple and wonderful picnic bag made from recycled bottles is insulated to keep snacks & drinks fresh, convenient to fold up & store when not in use, and even easier to clean by simply wiping with a damp piece of cloth.
Composed of recycled plastic material with a polyurethane finish, this basket is chic & funky in vibrant hues.
Contemporary accents of these beautiful glass box lanterns make them shine; the stylishly unique lanterns, crafted using recycled glass, lend a Scandinavian touch to the decor.
The vintage inspired oversized glass bottle vase, manually crafted from 100% recycled glass, can lend a nostalgic enduring feel to a window sill, sideboard or table. Ideal for displaying long stemmed flowers/ herbage, this vase is on its own a bold decor element that adds a jazzy hint of color to the home.
Handcrafted from recycled silk sari, this rug boasts of a flat woven finish with multi colored strands to form a low level loop. With a felted backing and hand stitched edges, this Asian silk rug is a truly transitional and versatile product for both contemporary as well as traditional living rooms.
Little did the manufacturers of this boring wooden box know that some day it could have such a stunning new life- the goose-shaped side table conveys a really out-of-the-box thinking to impart new & inventive practicality to this wooden item. And visually appealing as well!
Unique in its simplicity, this idea of pendant lights is quite innovative in its conceptualization and execution. Utilizing empty jam jars of the same size, this sober and graceful bunch of pendant lights has been created. A simple yet stylish touch of industrial lighting to enliven the interiors indeed!
These racket mirrors are a smart way of utilizing broken rackets for a totally novel functionality. Perfect for bedrooms with a space crunch, these products use the vertical space, are conveniently portable and not to forget, look modish as well. Some novelty, eh?
Elegantly bright with its Scandinavian touch, this lamp has been crafted by remodeling felt- a material known to be long-lasting & multifaceted. Sure to add a radiant & poised touch to the lighting, this lamp can notch up the decor of any room it is placed in.
If you found these products truly eclectic, take a look at this sustainable home that offers some invaluable lessons on eco-friendly homes.