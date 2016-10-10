Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Recycled Products for your Home

Recycled / SUN SET, WOODSTONEBALI WOODSTONEBALI BathroomMirrors
Environmental degradation and its fallouts have precipitated a heightened concern about the conservation of resources & this is manifested in diverse aspects of our daily life, food, housing & transport. Construction & decoration of homes has been affected greatly; builders & home decorators are increasingly opting for eco-friendly methods and products to go about their work. Recycled products are becoming more & more popular as furnishing & decor items.

Today let me walk you through 15 such wonderful products that have been improvised upon, to give them a brand new innovative look and enhanced/ novel functionality. Sounds interesting? Get set go!

1. Reclaimed Adequacy

Recycled Teak Kitchen Cupboard Vintage Archive KitchenCabinets & shelves
Recycled Teak Kitchen Cupboard

The recycled kitchen cupboard has been made entirely from re-cycled teak. This unique & truly useful salvaged piece of reclamation furniture provides an organized kitchen storage option with 2 cupboards & 5 drawers. The homespun look enhances its elegance.

2. Something Fishy

Recycled / WINE BOAT, WOODSTONEBALI WOODSTONEBALI Wine cellar
Made out of a former Balinese teak fishing boat, this inventive wine cellar is refreshingly appealing with its Asian essence.

3. Tropical Impressions

Recycled / SUN SET, WOODSTONEBALI WOODSTONEBALI BathroomMirrors
Colorful and striking, these recycled round mirrors taken from old Asian boats aptly adorn bathrooms with a tropical theme. The multihued spokes have been crafted out of old teak.

4. Eclectic Practicality

Magazine Pendant Light by Dyberg Larsen Little Mill House Living roomLighting upcycled,recycled,reclaimed,salvaged,eco,colourful,pendant,light,lighting,bedroom,hallway,landing
Magazine Pendant Light by Dyberg Larsen

Depicting an unconventional thought, this unique pendant light has been created out of discarded magazines. A lovely touch of contemporary style, it would make for a jazzy lighting option in the living room.

5. A Vintage Touch

Recycled Drum Planters Vintage Archive Garden Plant pots & vases
Recycled Drum Planters

These recycled drum planters have been made out of heavy gauge pressed metal drums in varied colors & sizes. Ideal for a terrace or conservatory, these plant pots and vases make a bold style statement.

6. Multi-hued Revamp

Recycled / COMMODE, WOODSTONEBALI WOODSTONEBALI BedroomWardrobes & closets
This commode could be a vibrant addition to the bedroom, imparting a rustic yet modern touch to the interiors. The colorful chest of drawers made of recycled wood provides ample storage space and can be used as a bedside low cabinet.

7. Accessorize, Country Style!

Recycled Blue Tit Picnic Bag Dotcomgiftshop Garden Accessories & decoration
Recycled Blue Tit Picnic Bag

This simple and wonderful picnic bag made from recycled bottles is insulated to keep snacks & drinks fresh, convenient to fold up & store when not in use, and even easier to clean by simply wiping with a damp piece of cloth.

8. Varicolored for Style

A Flip-Flop Story, Diederik Schneemann Diederik Schneemann Living roomStools & chairs
Composed of recycled plastic material with a polyurethane finish, this basket is chic & funky in vibrant hues.

9. Boxed Beauty

Two Recycled Glass Box Lanterns homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Two Recycled Glass Box Lanterns

Contemporary accents of these beautiful glass box lanterns make them shine; the stylishly unique lanterns, crafted using recycled glass, lend a Scandinavian touch to the decor.

10. Timeless Inspiration

Turquoise Recycled Glass Bottle Vase homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Turquoise Recycled Glass Bottle Vase

The vintage inspired oversized glass bottle vase, manually crafted from 100% recycled glass, can lend a nostalgic enduring feel to a window sill, sideboard or table. Ideal for displaying long stemmed flowers/ herbage, this vase is on its own a bold decor element that adds a jazzy hint of color to the home.

11. Effortlessly Elegant

RECYCLED SARI SILK VIBRANT SQUARES RUG Green Decore Living roomAccessories & decoration Synthetic Multicolored
RECYCLED SARI SILK VIBRANT SQUARES RUG

Handcrafted from recycled silk sari, this rug boasts of a flat woven finish with multi colored strands to form a low level loop. With a felted backing and hand stitched edges, this Asian silk rug is a truly transitional and versatile product for both contemporary as well as traditional living rooms.

12. Unusual Utility

Goose Side Table Little Mill House Living roomSide tables & trays
Goose Side Table

Little did the manufacturers of this boring wooden box know that some day it could have such a stunning new life- the goose-shaped side table conveys a really out-of-the-box thinking to impart new & inventive practicality to this wooden item. And visually appealing as well!

13. Brightness of Clarity

7 Jam Jar Pendant Light Little Mill House Living roomLighting upcycled,recycled,reclaimed,industrial,vintage,chandelier,pendant,light,statement,lighting,kitchen lighting,dining room lighting
7 Jam Jar Pendant Light

Unique in its simplicity, this idea of pendant lights is quite innovative in its conceptualization and execution. Utilizing empty jam jars of the same size, this sober and graceful bunch of pendant lights has been created. A simple yet stylish touch of industrial lighting to enliven the interiors indeed!

14. Time for some Sporty Reflection

Upcycled Racket Mirrors Little Mill House BedroomAccessories & decoration upcycled,recycled,reclaimed,rustic,industrial,sports,salvaged,mirror,wall art,decor,vintage,unique
Upcycled Racket Mirrors

These racket mirrors are a smart way of utilizing broken rackets for a totally novel functionality. Perfect for bedrooms with a space crunch, these products use the vertical space, are conveniently portable and not to forget, look modish as well. Some novelty, eh?

15. Ageless Versatility for Illumination

Lamp B in felt and recycled material 2014, Judith Byberg Judith Byberg HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Elegantly bright with its Scandinavian touch, this lamp has been crafted by remodeling felt- a material known to be long-lasting & multifaceted. Sure to add a radiant & poised touch to the lighting, this lamp can notch up the decor of any room it is placed in.

If you found these products truly eclectic, take a look at this sustainable home that offers some invaluable lessons on eco-friendly homes.

An amazing home: with a garden, BBQ and play area!
How do you adorn your cozy pad with recycled products? Let us know in the comment section!

