15 Bathroom mosaics that will win you over

The bathroom is one of the most important spaces in the home. Unlike other leisure areas that are nice to have, such as terraces or TV rooms, the bathroom is an absolute necessity. It can, however, still be a room of luxury, comfort and aesthetic inspiration. Sadly, though, these rooms are often spaces most neglected in terms of decoration.
Today, our aim is to set this injustice right and to explore what lavish and beautiful bathrooms can look like. We will do this with a focus on using mosaic tiles in the bathroom space. This undervalued and versatile coating has been with us for decades, and has seen rises and falls in popularity. With these 15 examples we hope to prove that a mosaic bathroom can be utterly stylish and timeless.
Join us now on our list of 15 bathroom mosaics that are sure to leave you impressed and inspired. You won't be sorry!
Our first bathroom is a dream in blue, with a mosaic design the covers the entire area. This creates a beautifully textured and calm atmosphere, perfectly balanced by the white fireplace and bathtub.
Next up, we have a more traditional mosaic design, where the tiles are incorporated only in part, with a strip running along the bathroom counter.
Here we can see an even more modest incorporation of the mosaic design, for those of us who are not all-or-nothing kind of people.
Here is some detail on an exquisite polygon mosaic from delicate mother-of-pearl tiles. Have you ever seen such elegance in detail?!
This large bathroom was definitely designed for luxury, as can be seen in the lavish features incorporated. We are particularly interested in the mosaic design above the bathroom sink, however, which is a collage of elegant, neutral colours.
This design is from a steam room, and it gives a dramatic and sophisticated impression in its monochromatic tones.
Here we have neutral colors combined with some metallic inserts, making it both natural and glamorous.
This bathroom has been covered entirely in mosaics, and this totality ensures an elegant look.
This award-winning bathroom design includes several different sections of tiles to create various looks in different areas. From the floor up to the wall.
Once again we have a blue design, although here it is not as total as in the first image, in this design we see a miss-match that is played by the color variants of blue and white.
This clean and minimal white mosaic creates an impressive ensemble through the use of hexagonally-shaped tiles.
Why not be creative and have a little fun? This quirky design relies heavily on mosaics to make it work. Something out of a fairy book, don't you think?
The different hues of blue used in this mosaic creates a cool and calm atmosphere for the bathroom that is difficult to beat.
Who said mosaics had to be colorful and crazy? This streamlined, white design still gives the great character and texture of mosaic, whilst keeping to a minimalist style.
Lastly, we have this golden beauty that is both simple and stunning. The simplicity and coherency of the design is balanced by the rich metallic color, making this a tasteful and luxurious setting.
These bathroom mosaics are certainly all winners, but if you're not quite sure which mosaic is the way to go for, check out this ideabook perfect tiles for your own bathroom.