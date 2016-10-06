15 Bathroom mosaics that will win you over

The bathroom is one of the most important spaces in the home. Unlike other leisure areas that are nice to have, such as terraces or TV rooms, the bathroom is an absolute necessity. It can, however, still be a room of luxury, comfort and aesthetic inspiration. Sadly, though, these rooms are often spaces most neglected in terms of decoration.

Today, our aim is to set this injustice right and to explore what lavish and beautiful bathrooms can look like. We will do this with a focus on using mosaic tiles in the bathroom space. This undervalued and versatile coating has been with us for decades, and has seen rises and falls in popularity. With these 15 examples we hope to prove that a mosaic bathroom can be utterly stylish and timeless.

Join us now on our list of 15 bathroom mosaics that are sure to leave you impressed and inspired. You won't be sorry!