15 Bathroom mosaics that will win you over

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Texturas by The Mosaic Company, The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company Minimalist style bathroom
The bathroom is one of the most important spaces in the home. Unlike other leisure areas that are nice to have, such as terraces or TV rooms, the bathroom is an absolute necessity. It can, however, still be a room of luxury, comfort and aesthetic inspiration. Sadly, though, these rooms are often spaces most neglected in terms of decoration. 

Today, our aim is to set this injustice right and to explore what lavish and beautiful bathrooms can look like. We will do this with a focus on using mosaic tiles in the bathroom space. This undervalued and versatile coating has been with us for decades, and has seen rises and falls in popularity. With these 15 examples we hope to prove that a mosaic bathroom can be utterly stylish and timeless. 

Join us now on our list of 15 bathroom mosaics that are sure to leave you impressed and inspired. You won't be sorry!

1. Blue beauty

Highgate House - 5 Jonathan Clark Architects Modern Bathroom
Jonathan Clark Architects

Highgate House—5

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

Our first bathroom is a dream in blue, with a mosaic design the covers the entire area. This creates a beautifully textured and calm atmosphere, perfectly balanced by the white fireplace and bathtub. 

2. Traditional style

Salvador Grey Mosaic Room Setting Target Tiles Minimalist style bathroom
Target Tiles

Salvador Grey Mosaic Room Setting

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Next up, we have a more traditional mosaic design, where the tiles are incorporated only in part, with a strip running along the bathroom counter. 

3. Small addition

Mr & Mrs D, En-Suite, Guildford Raycross Interiors Modern Bathroom Grey bathroom design,installation,mosaic tiles,walk-in shower,free-standing bath,mirror cabinet
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs D, En-Suite, Guildford

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Here we can see an even more modest incorporation of the mosaic design, for those of us who are not all-or-nothing kind of people. 

4. Mother of all pearls

Award Winning Bathroom in Ontario, Canada ShellShock Designs Modern Bathroom Tiles Multicolored Mother of Pearl,Hexagon,White,Freshwater,Black,Lip,Seamless,bathroom,natural,mosaic
ShellShock Designs

Award Winning Bathroom in Ontario, Canada

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

Here is some detail on an exquisite polygon mosaic from delicate mother-of-pearl tiles. Have you ever seen such elegance in detail?!

5. Lavish luxury

Residential Bathroom in Shenzhen, China ShellShock Designs Asian style bathroom Tiles Multicolored Mother of Pearl,White,Dapple,Natural,Lip,Black,China,Residential,Freshwater,Shell,Mosaic,Tile
ShellShock Designs

Residential Bathroom in Shenzhen, China

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

This large bathroom was definitely designed for luxury, as can be seen in the lavish features incorporated. We are particularly interested in the mosaic design above the bathroom sink, however, which is a collage of elegant, neutral colours. 

6. Monochromatic

Steam Room Milk Leisure Ltd. Modern Spa
Milk Leisure Ltd.

Steam Room

Milk Leisure Ltd.
Milk Leisure Ltd.
Milk Leisure Ltd.

This design is from a steam room, and it gives a dramatic and sophisticated impression in its monochromatic tones. 

7. Glamorous neutrals

Texturas Duna The Mosaic Company Minimalist style bathroom
The Mosaic Company

Texturas Duna

The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company

Here we have neutral colors combined with some metallic inserts, making it both natural and glamorous. 

8. Complete coverage

Cast Iron The Mosaic Company Minimalist style bathroom
The Mosaic Company

Cast Iron

The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company

This bathroom has been covered entirely in mosaics, and this totality ensures an elegant look. 

9. Versatility

Award Winning Bathroom in Ontario, Canada ShellShock Designs Modern Bathroom Tiles Multicolored Award,Winner,Bathroom,White,seamless,mosaic,tile
ShellShock Designs

Award Winning Bathroom in Ontario, Canada

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

This award-winning bathroom design includes several different sections of tiles to create various looks in different areas. From the floor up to the wall. 

10. Thematic

Shower & Mosaic Wall Lisa Melvin Design Modern Bathroom
Lisa Melvin Design

Shower & Mosaic Wall

Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design
Lisa Melvin Design

Once again we have a blue design, although here it is not as total as in the first image, in this design we see a miss-match that is played by the color variants of blue and white. 

11. Hexagonal

Trend Inspirationen Bad und WC in schwarz/weiß, trend group trend group Modern Bathroom Tiles White
trend group

trend group
trend group
trend group

This clean and minimal white mosaic creates an impressive ensemble through the use of hexagonally-shaped tiles. 

12. Quirky

Bathroom The White Room Modern Bathroom Ceramic Turquoise
The White Room

Bathroom

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

Why not be creative and have a little fun? This quirky design relies heavily on mosaics to make it work. Something out of a fairy book, don't you think?

13. Atmospheric

homify Modern Bathroom Glass
homify

homify
homify
homify

The different hues of blue used in this mosaic creates a cool and calm atmosphere for the bathroom that is difficult to beat. 

14. Minimalism

homify Minimalist style bathroom Glass
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who said mosaics had to be colorful and crazy? This streamlined, white design still gives the great character and texture of mosaic, whilst keeping to a minimalist style.

15. Gold perfection

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lastly, we have this golden beauty that is both simple and stunning. The simplicity and coherency of the design is balanced by the rich metallic color, making this a tasteful and luxurious setting. 

These bathroom mosaics are certainly all winners, but if you're not quite sure which mosaic is the way to go for, check out this ideabook perfect tiles for your own bathroom. 

Which of these bathroom mosaic designs did you like most? Let us know in the comment section!

