Colorful Design Examples for your Home

If you've ever been told that you need to choose one color and stick with it, when decorating your home, we are here today to tell you to totally ignore that! Nowadays, anything goes, so if you have a penchant for punchy pigments and happy hues, you should go right ahead and include as many as possible in your home. To prove that the old rules no longer apply, we've found a truly inspiring show home, decorated by a fabulous interior designer that isn't afraid of a little color, so take a look and think about your own favourite shades. Perhaps it's time to add a few more to your home?
Admit it; this is a FABULOUS bedroom! Even if you are normally more of a monochrome or neutrals fan, you can't deny that this space has a real presence and such a happy vine! The combination of a vibrant copper-orange bedstead with green curtains, dark wood accessories, gilt furniture and over the top lighting really is amazing. We love it so much that we can't stop smiling! Imagine having such a happiness-inducing scheme in your home!
Everything about this bedroom is geared towards fun, happiness and total acceptance of the owner's personality. What a refreshing change from the more neutral tones and designs that we are used to seeing! Quirky touches, such as this gold skull, really add a story to this room and we want to hear all about it! There is just such a tangible narrative of experience, travel and eccentricity and we are desperate to know more!
With a fiery-colored bedstead, it might seem unusual to opt for heavily patterned, bright green curtains, but having seen some of the other décor choices, we bet you aren't surprised now! Adding a real warmth and connection to the outside world, these drapes don't look out of place at all and help to cheer up the surprisingly neutral sofa! We have to say that we love the way they complement the dark wood blinds too. So organic!
