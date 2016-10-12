Colorful Design Examples for your Home

With a fiery-colored bedstead, it might seem unusual to opt for heavily patterned, bright green curtains, but having seen some of the other décor choices, we bet you aren't surprised now! Adding a real warmth and connection to the outside world, these drapes don't look out of place at all and help to cheer up the surprisingly neutral sofa! We have to say that we love the way they complement the dark wood blinds too. So organic!

