Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Colorful Design Examples for your Home

press profile homify press profile homify
Show House 2013, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

If you've ever been told that you need to choose one color and stick with it, when decorating your home, we are here today to tell you to totally ignore that! Nowadays, anything goes, so if you have a penchant for punchy pigments and happy hues, you should go right ahead and include as many as possible in your home. To prove that the old rules no longer apply, we've found a truly inspiring show home, decorated by a fabulous interior designer that isn't afraid of a little color, so take a look and think about your own favourite shades. Perhaps it's time to add a few more to your home?

Impactful interior

Show House 2013, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom painted four poster canopy bed,drapery,euro pillows,bolster pillow,art,carved trunk,King Louis chair,natural fiber shades,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Show House 2013

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Admit it; this is a FABULOUS bedroom! Even if you are normally more of a monochrome or neutrals fan, you can't deny that this space has a real presence and such a happy vine! The combination of a vibrant copper-orange bedstead with green curtains, dark wood accessories, gilt furniture and over the top lighting really is amazing. We love it so much that we can't stop smiling! Imagine having such a happiness-inducing scheme in your home!

Perfect finishing touches

Show House 2013, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom night table,science,brass,drapery,euro pillows,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Show House 2013

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Everything about this bedroom is geared towards fun, happiness and total acceptance of the owner's personality. What a refreshing change from the more neutral tones and designs that we are used to seeing! Quirky touches, such as this gold skull, really add a story to this room and we want to hear all about it! There is just such a tangible narrative of experience, travel and eccentricity and we are desperate to know more!

Going green

Show House 2013, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom drapery,natural fiber shades,table lamp,side table,sofa,carved trunk,King Louis chair,'
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Show House 2013

Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

With a fiery-colored bedstead, it might seem unusual to opt for heavily patterned, bright green curtains, but having seen some of the other décor choices, we bet you aren't surprised now! Adding a real warmth and connection to the outside world, these drapes don't look out of place at all and help to cheer up the surprisingly neutral sofa! We have to say that we love the way they complement the dark wood blinds too. So organic!

Now that we've seen a room with so much character, we aren't so afraid to embrace a little eclectic styling on our own homes. If you're feeling the same way, take a look at this Ideabook for a little more inspiration: Is this the most eclectic house ever?

Here are more examples of colors well used!

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Eclectic style dining room
NAFASI

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment

NAFASI
NAFASI
NAFASI

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Villanova , Mel McDaniel Design Mel McDaniel Design Classic style dining room
Mel McDaniel Design

Villanova

Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bedroom
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Sitting corner Mel McDaniel Design Living room
Mel McDaniel Design

Sitting corner

Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design

seating corner Mel McDaniel Design Living room
Mel McDaniel Design

seating corner

Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design
Mel McDaniel Design
A chic apartment fit for a young family
Would you dare embrace this much color in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks