8 amazing coffee tables for your home

When you've taken the time to curate a wonderful living room, what do you think is the perfect finishing touch? Bear in mind that you'll already have a stunning sofa, fabulous lighting and beautiful accessories in place, is there anything that would really be the icing on the cake? Well, we think that an eye-catching and dynamic coffee table is just the ticket, so we've taken a look at some favorite styles of respected interior designers and brought them together today to give you some easy inspiration. Cast your eyes over these fabulous furniture additions and see which might be exactly what your living room has been crying out for!
WOW! What a statement piece to start this article with! A funky kidney-bean shape, finished in a bright color and with those amazing atomic legs, this is a coffee table that will definitely get attention for all the right reasons!
A modern, stylish or pared back home needs furniture that will perfectly complement the rest of the décor and this minimal design is utterly perfect. The clear glass top really looks the part and simply melts away. Stunning!
Yes! A quilted leather coffee table! You don't get much more luxurious or fabulous than that and is partnered with a Chesterfield sofa, we just know that this will finish a space perfectly. The lustre of that leather is incredible!
The simplicity of this table is what makes it so special. A rustic wooden top is partnered perfectly with chunky metal legs, to create a coffee table that wouldn't look out of place in any room. Even better is that the wooden top will account for any nicks or scratches.
A hugely popular design movement right now, shabby chic really works when it comes to coffee tables! This wonderful upcycled trestle table with tray top looks so effortlessly elegant and sweet that we think it would be a beautiful addition to a romantic living room.
This coffee table looks as though it has come straight from the sawmill! A single slab of freshly cut, sanded and varnished wood, this piece of furniture has such an honesty about it that we can't help but want one in our own living rooms!
Nobody ever said that you have to follow trends and this coffee table is certainly a drastic step away from the norm! Created from an old shopping cart and some tempered glass, you can't deny that in a contemporary, unusual home, this would make a perfect addition.
Simple, elegant and functional, this timeless coffee table does everything you need it to, while not detracting from the beautiful room itself. It supports the wood theme, while blending in and we think it really adds to the easy going vibe here!
