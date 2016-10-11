Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 amazing coffee tables for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Private Interior Design Project – Lagos, Simple Taste Interiors Simple Taste Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

When you've taken the time to curate a wonderful living room, what do you think is the perfect finishing touch? Bear in mind that you'll already have a stunning sofa, fabulous lighting and beautiful accessories in place, is there anything that would really be the icing on the cake? Well, we think that an eye-catching and dynamic coffee table is just the ticket, so we've taken a look at some favorite styles of respected interior designers and brought them together today to give you some easy inspiration. Cast your eyes over these fabulous furniture additions and see which might be exactly what your living room has been crying out for!

1. Retro-tastic!

Столы, NICE CATCH NICE CATCH Living roomSide tables & trays
NICE CATCH

NICE CATCH
NICE CATCH
NICE CATCH

WOW! What a statement piece to start this article with! A funky kidney-bean shape, finished in a bright color and with those amazing atomic legs, this is a coffee table that will definitely get attention for all the right reasons!

2. Ultra contemporary

CLIX FB Internacional HouseholdAccessories & decoration coffee table
FB Internacional

CLIX

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

A modern, stylish or pared back home needs furniture that will perfectly complement the rest of the décor and this minimal design is utterly perfect. The clear glass top really looks the part and simply melts away. Stunning!

3. Luxury living

Leather ottoman/coffe table - La Perle Mille Boutique Ltd Living roomSide tables & trays Leather Brown ottoman,table,coffee table
Mille Boutique Ltd

Leather ottoman/coffe table—La Perle

Mille Boutique Ltd
Mille Boutique Ltd
Mille Boutique Ltd

Yes! A quilted leather coffee table! You don't get much more luxurious or fabulous than that and is partnered with a Chesterfield sofa, we just know that this will finish a space perfectly. The lustre of that leather is incredible!

4. Scandinavian inspired

Reclaimed Industrial Coffee Table Frances Bradley Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Brown Industrial,reclaimed,coffee table,upcycled,industrial table
Frances Bradley

Reclaimed Industrial Coffee Table

Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley
Frances Bradley

The simplicity of this table is what makes it so special. A rustic wooden top is partnered perfectly with chunky metal legs, to create a coffee table that wouldn't look out of place in any room. Even better is that the wooden top will account for any nicks or scratches. 

5. Shabby chic

Tray Bon coffee table Loaf Living roomSide tables & trays Wood Wood effect coffee table,side table,wooden table,stylish,contemporary
Loaf

Tray Bon coffee table

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

A hugely popular design movement right now, shabby chic really works when it comes to coffee tables! This wonderful upcycled trestle table with tray top looks so effortlessly elegant and sweet that we think it would be a beautiful addition to a romantic living room. 

6. Organic opulence

Mobiliario Orgánico , MAKE DESIGN MAKE DESIGN Living roomSide tables & trays
MAKE DESIGN

MAKE DESIGN
MAKE DESIGN
MAKE DESIGN

This coffee table looks as though it has come straight from the sawmill! A single slab of freshly cut, sanded and varnished wood, this piece of furniture has such an honesty about it that we can't help but want one in our own living rooms!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Quirky and artistic

Trolley Coffee Table KT Metal Design Interior landscaping Metal Metallic/Silver coffee table,Metal table,trolley table,reception table
KT Metal Design

Trolley Coffee Table

KT Metal Design
KT Metal Design
KT Metal Design

Nobody ever said that you have to follow trends and this coffee table is certainly a drastic step away from the norm! Created from an old shopping cart and some tempered glass, you can't deny that in a contemporary, unusual home, this would make a perfect addition.

8. Boxy brilliance

Private Interior Design Project – Lagos, Simple Taste Interiors Simple Taste Interiors Living roomSofas & armchairs coffee table,rug,cushion,sofa,seat,accessories
Simple Taste Interiors

Private Interior Design Project – Lagos

Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors
Simple Taste Interiors

Simple, elegant and functional, this timeless coffee table does everything you need it to, while not detracting from the beautiful room itself. It supports the wood theme, while blending in and we think it really adds to the easy going vibe here!

For more amazing furniture inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 ways colorful furniture can light up a room.

Take a tour of this elegant Washington DC home
Which of these styles did you love the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks