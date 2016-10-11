A remote family home in the forest

The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has attracted our attention today with a remarkable forest home which is a designer delight with views to die for. The sprawling and extremely contemporary house banks on simple, straight lines and sober, neutral hues for an unforgettable impact. Expansive and sleekly designed interiors lean towards stylish minimalism, while smooth surfaces, delicate patterns and trendy furnishing make living here comfortable as well as aesthetically appealing. Rendered by the talented architects at Aleksandr Zhydkov Architect, this subtly lavish residence makes generous use of clear glass, so that you get to admire nature from every nook and cranny.
Neat lines of white and blackened wood define the ultramodern and sleek look of this abode, with massive glass doors and windows lending the feel of openness. No unnecessary flourishes or detailing mar the elegant simplicity of the building. Surrounded by a lush green forest, the house glows like an oasis of comfort and serenity. The expansive deck is perfect for indulging in outdoor pleasures, with modish furniture offering elegant seating. The ground floor is devoted to common areas like the living and dining spaces, kitchen, while the upper story houses more private quarters. A pristine and minimalist white staircase leads you directly to the upper floor, while abundant glazing allows every room to enjoy refreshing views of nature.
The expansive and chic living area coexists peacefully with the dining zone, and offers breathtaking natural views through the floor to ceiling glass doors and windows. What a wonderful way to integrate the indoors and outdoors! Sleek and plush sofas in white and gray offer cozy seating here, and maroon cushions add random touches of vibrancy. An artsy rug striated finishing on the dark grey wall make the living area a unique spot for relaxation and entertainment.
Let’s take a closer look at the futuristic dining arrangement here. The black chairs and table impress with their wiry frames and minimalistic appeal, but offer ample scope to seat the entire family. The gorgeous marble floor acts as the perfect canvas for all the fashionable furniture, while the open plan layout of the house creates a sense of fluidity among different functional spaces. And we can’t wait to explore the kitchen.
The T-shaped wooden island left us speechless in the open kitchen, with one of the arms holding the sink and the cook top, while the other acts as a breakfast nook. The middle zone can be used for prepping and plating. Some simple and wiry stools offer seating while you are enjoying breakfast, while the chef gets to relish forest views through the glazing. The generous use of glass also allows sunlight to flood the home from every possible angle, and keep it cheerful and cozy. But what truly inspired us here is how the dark gray, smooth and subtly patterned wall behind the island conceals floor to ceiling cabinets amazingly well. These cabinets keep appliances, crockery and cleaning supplies out of sight when not in use, and contribute to the overall neat and clean appearance of the kitchen.
From this vantage point too, the property looks as ravishing as before. The simplicity and smoothness of exterior walls make for a fashionable look, while the juxtaposition of black and white renders classiness to the structure. You can also see how the rooms on the upper story are luxuriously clad with glass, allowing inhabitants to admire nature’s beauty effortlessly. The garage lies on this side of the house, and recessed lights on the underside of the projecting upper story cast a soothing glow over the cars.
When the sun goes down, all interior lights of this beautiful home are switched on to create an enchanting picture in the middle of the forest. The lights glow through the glass doors and windows and spread their charm to the nearby green patches too.
Impressed by the spacious, glassy and simple beauty of this delightful forest home? Here’s another tour you might like - A Wood and Glass House Redefines Luxury.