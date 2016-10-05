The House With Timeless Character

Nestled within a beautiful eco-friendly area in Yangpyeong, there's a house that stands out from the crowd. Boasting stunning European-style modernism thanks to the boxy, cutting edge home design, it's truly a work of art that doesn't disappoint on the inside either, courtesy of simple styling and clean finishes.

A blueprint for many more wonderful buildings, we think you'll be blown away by the tranquility, cohesion and good looks of this home, which was dreamt up by forward-thinking architects, so why not come with us as we explore it now? - Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK