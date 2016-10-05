The House With Timeless Character

Nestled within a beautiful eco-friendly area in Yangpyeong, there's a house that stands out from the crowd. Boasting stunning European-style modernism thanks to the boxy, cutting edge home design, it's truly a work of art that doesn't disappoint on the inside either, courtesy of simple styling and clean finishes.
A blueprint for many more wonderful buildings, we think you'll be blown away by the tranquility, cohesion and good looks of this home, which was dreamt up by forward-thinking architects, so why not come with us as we explore it now? - Original article by Amy Buxton for homify UK
Built using a wooden framework, this beautiful and interesting design hasn't compromised quality for aesthetics or a tight time frame. In fact, the care and attention that's clearly been invested into this build is significant.
With an almost industrial façade, the influence of European modernity is evident and we can't wait to see how these boxes translate into liveable rooms inside…
If this house impressed you from the outside, this plan, showing the layout of the internals, will really get you excited.
Offering generous communal areas, as well as a big bedroom, the layout shows that a funky exterior doesn't have to mean that a family would struggle to make good use of a home.
Don't forget that there's a first floor as well!
Two more fantastically generous bedrooms, an office and a second bathroom all combine on this first-floor to inject even more practicality and lavish living space into this home, and we have to say that we're falling in love with it.
This is definitely a home that would accommodate a growing family and, thanks to the modular design, could even be extended should the need arise.
We've been waiting to see the interior of this home and it has not disappointed at all.
Sleek, bright, modern and yet warm at the same time, the all-white and natural wood scheme contributes to the truly timeless nature of this house.
And would you just look at that ceiling lighting!
Part of the main open plan living space, this kitchen area might be small but it's perfectly functional and lacks nothing that's needed.
We really see the value in compact installations that make way for far more generous relaxation areas. That monochrome colour scheme is also perfect for continuing the modern feel.
In a modern home, getting the balance of colours and materials right can be really difficult, especially if you're keen to avoid a stark, unfriendly feeling.
This home has been designed perfectly, encapsulating everything that modern homes should, such as bright white and gloss surfaces, while also embracing natural wood and black accents that add a little warmth.
This mezzanine bedroom demonstrates how well it all works together.
Spin around in this bedroom and not only do you get the opportunity to appreciate the lovely view out of the French doors, you can also see that a small vanity unit, complete with sink, has been included.
Add a little fridge and you'd never need to leave this space!
Thanks to the boxy design of this house there is more than one balcony, offering residents the chance to really drink in the surroundings and connect with nature, wherever they are.
The use of wood on the ceiling helps to keep even the outdoor areas totally connected to the wider house and those spotlights make us think evening socialising would be a dream here.
Even the smaller bedrooms in this house are still overwhelmingly generous and, having been finished in the uniform white and wood scheme, they seem even bigger still.
The perfect blank canvas for personalizing with furniture and art, we think we anyone would love a space like this to call their own.
