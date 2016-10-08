From stale to stunning: an apartment make-over

When you think of outdated homes, you immediately think of homes that haven't been renovated or touched for many years. This can happen even to the best of homes and today we would like to show you how the interior decorators have brought this old apartment back to life. This apartment is located in the Portuguese city of Oporto, and its decor was in urgent need of some serious transformation.
Join us to see the modernization of an apartment that went from stale to stunning.
In a kitchen where tiles dominate, you would have to make sure that the tiles are of a stunning variety. In this case, there are so many different tiles which are riddled with floral motifs and somber tones, that it is no surprise that this kitchen is in urgent need of an uplift. The kitchen's size is it's redeeming quality but with so many dark colors predominating the space, we can see why a renovation is needed.
Luckily in this updated version, not only the tiles have been changed, but it has been completely revamped. For starters, the space is even more expanded and now features new kitchen cabinets, bench-tops and a completely new sink with stainless steel appliances. It is modern, bright and sophisticated with a practical and pleasant ambiance.
Despite the flat being in an apartment building, this living room has a marble fireplace. Ostentatious and elegant with a touch of old-time charm, there is so much potential for this room to be turned into something spectacular.
This is a refreshing change to the living room space. The new fireplace and its chimney are much more discreet but much more elegant. As we can see, the lounge room has been made cozy with new wooden flooring and some decorative touches like the bright colored rug and the table and wide chairs. The room has become homely and modern as well as a lovely place to enjoy family time.
There was a time when bedheads were the key elements of the bedroom. They set the scene for the rest of the decor so you had to be careful when choosing the rest of the furniture for the bedroom. Here they have opted for a Neo-Baroque style which sought to give elegance to the room, but decades later the effect is quite the opposite.
With this quilted leather bedhead, it is easier to furnish the rest of the room with softer textures, textiles and colors. The result is a clean and stylish bedroom in which both bright and warm colors thrive.
At homify we are huge fans of tiles. Not because there are a thousand possibilities you can achieve with them, but because they are a practical choice for bathrooms. However, everything has a limit and with these chocolate-colored tiles the result is that the bathroom looks small and dark.
Choosing white tiles for a small bathroom is a sensible idea because white brings brightness and elegance. It also allows for the bathroom to be furnished with exquisite colors and decorative elements to suit your taste.