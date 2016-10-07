7 amazing wall art ideas for any home or office!

There are a range of ways to spice up your home or office and it has nothing to do with furniture. Wall art is more than just decoration, it can bring so much to a room in the way of color, style, perspective and even the illusion of size. This collection hosts an amazing range of wall sticker decals, graphics and wall art that have been either hand-drawn or commercially printed. The result however, is beautiful wall art that adds inspiration to any home or office.
Wall art gives us a whole new aspect on creative thinking.
With this design, we can see that the colors on the wall are reproduced beautifully in the furnishings. The result: a harmonious living room which flows and is certainly easy on the eye. One powerful color and one neutral definitely makes an impact.
This is a wonderful example in which hand-drawn wall stickers have been placed on a wall in an office or home office. The designs were commissioned by a wall paper artist to reflect the themes of the business. The result is a creative space with designated work areas which are assisted by the designs on the wall.
Using wall stickers to enhance the decor of a room like this one adds another level of style. This glamorous bedroom is brought to life by the decorative stickers on the wall and the tones and colors complement one another perfectly.
This custom wall covering is designed for workplace branding. It is meant to inspire and add color to the workplace due to its size, meaning and sheer brilliance. In office spaces where there are a lot of creative ideas flying around, a wall covering which reflects the office culture is perfect to suit the business.
Wall art can also work in unison to bring out the best in furniture. In this example the cabinet displays some interesting pieces, whilst the sticker on the wall adds a touch of homeliness.
The concept of large industry related quotes placed on a wall in an office space is a tool by which a company can better communicate with a target audience and increase profitability through effective marketing. Chosen texts are turned into fully designed, production ready typographic designs which are easily installed on any office wall or creative space. In this example, the company has used wall quotes to showcase their creativity and knowhow when it comes to business.
A simple wall tattoo like this one brings together the aesthetic elements of this room. The floral tattoo reflects the nature of the room with a non-invasive backdrop that enhances the colors and style of the furniture. There are a lot of options when it comes to DIY stickers which anyone can purchase and utilize to bring the best out of their home!
