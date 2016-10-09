A home remodel for the newlyweds

This new space has almost no aspects left from before the remodel. This kitchen has been opened up and brought into the 21st century in this incredible transformation. The new kitchen planners created a massive C-shaped countertop which adds an incredible amount of usable work space. The new kitchen also kept the same amount of storage space but it is now divided between overhead cabinets and sleek blue cabinets under the countertops. The appliances have all been upgraded to brand new stainless steel and the designers have even added a few surprised throughout the kitchen. This space is now open to the living room making for an open and airy environment