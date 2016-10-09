A home remodel for the newlyweds

When you're getting married everything seems to go by in a big blur. The engagement, the wedding plans, all the parties in between, it's all a very big process. One aspect people sometimes tend to put behind during these wedding plans is the home. Every couple wants to come back from their honeymoon into their own humble abode. Some can purchase their dream home while others wait until they are more established to do so. But waiting doesn't mean sacrificing your dreams. This beautiful home was transformed from a dull and outdated apartment to a sleek and modern apartment perfect for any stylish couple.
This apartment was built a little more than twenty years ago so everything is very outdated. The original architects used partitions and doors to divide all of the rooms, allowing for more privacy but makes the space feel even smaller. The sliding partition doors in this living room even feel like they're from another decade with the frosted glass. These doors lead into a very outdated kitchen with plastic cabinets and a purple and white mosaic backsplash.
The designers removed that dividing wall and opened up the living area to the kitchen. This not only creates a larger area to entertain in but also a cozier environment. The exposed brick that was once behind the old, bare walls adds texture to the room and unifies the two spaces. The living room features stylish 70's style seating enough for a small party of people. The track lighting above provides light for the room while keeping with the modern theme. The old laminate flooring has now been replaced with beautiful hardwood floors, a little splurge for the apartment.
At the back of the living room there was a veranda, again with frosted glass doors. It was so small and virtually impossible to sit and enjoy the outdoors. It was nice because it could be closed off but the windows were not transparent enough to see the surrounding city. This small rectangular space was a good idea in theory but in practicality the architects were better off not even including this area and should have used this space to increase the area of the living room.
The new designers also thought that the veranda was a waste of space so they decided to take it out and incorporate those few meters of space into the living room. They replaced the windows and added a small desk, perfect to look outside while working. This space is also great because it adds extra seating if necessary as well as a small bar to put snacks on when entertaining. The paneled beige walls offer a break from the painted exposed brick without being too distracting from the rest of the design of the room.
Purple may have been in style twenty years ago but in our modern times this purple mosaic is screaming for help. Almost every aspect of this kitchen is wrong. The layout isn't cohesive, the cabinets are plastic and dull, and the appliances are very outdated. Everything looks as though it has been wrapped in a plastic and the designers threw on a few metal handles and called it a day. The same outdated laminate flooring from the living room can also be seen here, which isn't helping anyone.
This new space has almost no aspects left from before the remodel. This kitchen has been opened up and brought into the 21st century in this incredible transformation. The new kitchen planners created a massive C-shaped countertop which adds an incredible amount of usable work space. The new kitchen also kept the same amount of storage space but it is now divided between overhead cabinets and sleek blue cabinets under the countertops. The appliances have all been upgraded to brand new stainless steel and the designers have even added a few surprised throughout the kitchen. This space is now open to the living room making for an open and airy environment
Nothing about this bathroom says style. The same purple mosaic from the kitchen can be seen on a band around the wall. All of the features in the room are different colors, from the green cabinet to the yellowish tub and sink to the white toilet. The mirror also looks very out of place as well because the reflecting part is round but the border is a square. It seems that this bathroom fell too much neglect and no one cared to do anything about it until now.
The new bathroom is almost unrecognizable! The old white tile have been replaced with sleek, white subway tile and is on the walls and the tub. The old discolored features have all been replaced with brand new white models. A gorgeous floating sink with a wide rectangular basin provides a lot of side storage. The green cabinet is now a bigger and more practical cabinet that features a larger and much less awkward mirror. A small shelf has even been included to add more space for items in the bathroom. The most interesting features in this bathroom are the striking difference from the floors and ceiling. The floors are now a dark slate with white grout and the ceiling features wood paneling, creating a very beautiful contrast.