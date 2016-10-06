A delightful apartment inspired by the simple things

This delightful apartment is inspired by the simple things in life and is in the coastal, hilly capital of Portugal. Lisbon has the potential to take our breath away with its charming pastel-colored buildings and quaint cafes. It is here that we came across an attractive apartment by the interior designers at Muda Home Design. Originally the apartment was unappealing but the project has come a long way and it now presents a cozy and lively abode in which simple and stylish furnishings and decoration pop out from everywhere. The place is welcoming, friendly and absolutely gorgeous.

Read on to find out more…