A delightful apartment inspired by the simple things

This delightful apartment is inspired by the simple things in life and is in the coastal, hilly capital of Portugal. Lisbon has the potential to take our breath away with its charming pastel-colored buildings and quaint cafes. It is here that we came across an attractive apartment by the interior designers at Muda Home Design. Originally the apartment was unappealing but the project has come a long way and it now presents a cozy and lively abode in which simple and stylish furnishings and decoration pop out from everywhere. The place is welcoming, friendly and absolutely gorgeous.
What a bright and cheerful space. Perfect for relaxation and entertainment, this charming living room combined dining room is the place to be. With a circular table and simple chic chairs, it is truly a delight to behold. The decorative elements such as the ornately patterned fruit bowl, soft plush sofa, bright cushions and beige rug promise comfort in this vintage-styled apartment. Everything is harmonious, everything is glorious. The living room combined with the dining area does not appear small at all, but cozy and happy.
From this angle we can see that the other side of the dining area also has a lot to offer in terms of space and organization. The cabinet along the wall is perfect for storing any kitchen extras. The plates on the wall are a subtle decorative feature, whilst the yellow mirror matches the small side table in the previous image. Everything is in its place, everything fits together so well.
The kitchen is simple and bright. With a sun room offering a place for the fridge and a sink designed to fit into a neat corner, the space is well utilized. The Tuscan colored tiles and plenty of sunlight light up this charming space which immediately appeals with its gentle warmth and earthy tones.
Decorative and plush single beds along with a neat nightstand make this fresh and sunny bedroom a lovely place to unwind and relax. The bright yellow cushions and patterned duvets add vibrancy to the room, along with the colorful artworks on the wall. Glass doors lead to the sun-kissed and cheerful balcony and allow fresh air to pervade the room at all times.
You don't need much on this balcony, except a couple of folding chairs and a quaint table to make the balcony which is adjoined to the bedroom the perfect spot for chatting and enjoying fresh air. A potted plant and a candle add a touch of romance to this well positioned sunny balcony.
The bathroom follows suit with the rest of the apartment with its simple and warm design. The earthy-colored tiles along with the white amenities make it a convenient space that doesn't want for much at all.