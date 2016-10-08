An Idaho cabin in the wilderness

Many people dream of spending quiet days in the woods to relax and recharge and the perfect way to do that is with your own cabin. No matter what your style is, a cabin in the woods can fit your needs. This cabin located in forests of Idaho is done in a clean, rustic style. The color palette for the home is deep reds. rustic oranges, and creams which all blend so perfectly with the wooden features of the home.

The 5,400 square foot home features a large first level and a smaller and more distinct upper level. The strong wood paneling of the exterior of the home seamlessly blend in with the natural forest environment. This home is nestled in its own little isolated area on the banks of the Coeur d’ Alene River, allowing for even further enjoyment of the great outdoors. Let's take a closer look at this rustic ranch!