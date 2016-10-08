An Idaho cabin in the wilderness

Many people dream of spending quiet days in the woods to relax and recharge and the perfect way to do that is with your own cabin. No matter what your style is, a cabin in the woods can fit your needs. This cabin located in forests of Idaho is done in a clean, rustic style. The color palette for the home is deep reds. rustic oranges, and creams which all blend so perfectly with the wooden features of the home.
The 5,400 square foot home features a large first level and a smaller and more distinct upper level. The strong wood paneling of the exterior of the home seamlessly blend in with the natural forest environment. This home is nestled in its own little isolated area on the banks of the Coeur d’ Alene River, allowing for even further enjoyment of the great outdoors. Let's take a closer look at this rustic ranch!
You couldn't ask for a more picturesque setting for this rustic ranch. The dark wooden paneling blends in so well with the background forest, allowing for a seamless integration of nature and home. This home features a numbers of different types of wood: a dark brown for the paneling, a lighter wood for the window frames and small doors, and a mahogany color for the larger doors and outdoor shower, which can be seen on the left. The front of the home also features a small porch, perfect to have a quick meal or just to sit and enjoy the beautiful scenery.
This home is centered on a nice piece of land with plenty of room to roam around. Large trees and green, open spaces surround the home, perfect for children to play and explore the outdoors. A large mahogany sliding door is centered at the back of the house adding a bit of flare to the back of the house while also concealing the garage. To the right of the home you can see a spacious two car garage, which takes up a good portion of the structure of the home. The architects really knew what they were doing!
Walking into the home you are greeted with a small and cozy living space. The open floor space of the home ties everything together while also creating a relaxed environment for the home. The living room features a beige microfiber L-shaped couch, fit with a lovely throw and some rustic pillows. The rugs in the living room and the entryway follow the same rustic color palette of the home and feature Aztec patterns, adding some dimension to the space. The coffee table emulates an old-style Conestoga wagon, adding a really unique and playful element to the space. Behind the living room you can see the bedroom, small dining area and kitchen.
This stunning kitchen truly is the heart of this home. Wooden beamed ceilings add to the rustic style of the home along with the dark mahogany on the paneled backsplash and range hood, from the exterior of the home. The same reclaimed wood hardwood floor is seen here as it is in the rest of the flooring on the bottom level of the house. The countertops in this kitchen are made of concrete, adding a bit of an industrial touch to this rustic ranch along with the stainless steel appliances. Country style cabinets and a large farmhouse sink finish this cozy space off and make it feel even homier.
The staircase features back metal railings and dark wooden stairs and leads to an upstairs loft with a cozy family room. The small rectangular windows line the top level and provide the home with ample natural light. The wooden beamed ceilings add even more rusticity to the home. This lofted area has a small couch and table providing a space to sit and relax without any distractions or maybe play a game. This family room looks over the living room and can steal a bit of the heat coming from the dark stone fireplace below. Everything about this home says cozy and relaxing and this room is no different!