The house on the hill that's head and shoulders above the rest

Designed in 2011 and completed in 2013, this amazing home was designed to make the most of and counteract the unusual hill-top location and boy did it manage! With a basement garage and sumptuous interior, this is one home that certainly hasn't scrimped on the details or cut corners in a bid to complete early. There is a tangible air of this home having been built gradually and in line with the architect's clear and focussed directives, which is why the finished product is so astounding. If you love modernist design and clever uses of space, come with us now as we take a look around this beautiful home; we think it'll be right up your street!
It takes a very special kind of house to be able to totally overshadow the fact that it is built on a super steep hill, but this one manages with such ease that we wonder of the build was even a tricky one! Looking nothing short of ideally situated, this modernist masterpiece certainly grabs your attention for all the right reasons and we can't wait to get a little closer!
From the side, you can start to appreciate just what a colossal project this was! Large in scale as well as being a real style hard-hitter, there was no room for error, miscalculation or sloppy workmanship here. We love that jutting overhang, as it adds an extra element of modernism, while staying true to the overall boxy design. Wow!
Having been given a mandate by the clients to offer a deeper connection to nature, we think this shot proves just how well that was fulfilled. Full-width glazing can be smoothly opened up to invite the outside in and with a plethora of natural wood in the corridor, you'd be hard pressed to know where the outside ends and the inside begins. What an incredible space!
With such a modern exterior, you'd have to assume that the interior design element of this home would be out of this world and though it is, to an extent, it's also wonderfully simple. It's the simplicity that keeps everything so elegant, as well as a good grasp of what is necessary and what can be left out. Comfort is king here, but not at the detriment of the wider aesthetic and we really do like the almost minimalist vibe!
With any modern home, it's always worth taking a closer look at the materials that have been used, as these will reveal a lot, in terms of what the design was created to do. Here we see bright white render and stained wood working together to create a modernist space that never loses its connection to its surroundings and remains tied to nature. The fact that it is wholly beautiful too is a happy bonus!
Glass balcony safety rails are the best choice when you're trying to create an uninterrupted connection to nature so it comes as no surprise that they are in place here! We can imagine that sitting out on this first floor terrace must feel like something out of a dream, as the evening draws in and with that view to enjoy, would you ever go back inside?
If you loved this impressive home and want to see more breathtaking architecture, take a look at this Ideabook: A Lavish and Industrially Inspired Home in Japan.