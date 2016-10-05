Mirror, mirror, on THIS HOUSE!

Wow! The architects that designed this house really had a field day! Built in a remote area of Joshua Tree, California, this project is unusual, to say the very least but enchantingly beautiful and different in equal measure. The house acts as a reflection of light and shadow and reflects the changes of the desert, making it part-house and part-art installation and we just know that if you've been considering building yourself something new and out of the ordinary, this might be all you need to make you pull the trigger. If you're ready to see something weird and wonderful, come with us now!
The mirrored cladding lengths in the façade are really something else, don't you agree? Standing back and drinking in the view of this home, it's staggering just how much of the solid building disappears before your eyes, while also steadfastly standing tall and perpetuating the image of one of the most unusual homes we've ever seen. We are wondering if there is room enough for a bathroom though!
Seriously, this house is an art installation and we could imagine setting up a remote camera to take pictures of the house, at various times of the day, just to see how much the landscape and light changes everything. With a simple pitched roof design, the logistics of building a home like this one wouldn't actually be too tricky, but we don't think that the aesthetic would be simple to replicate!
Having the windows of the property as mirrors, alongside alternate cladding strips, means that the incredible location has become the main attraction. Reflective on all sides, the house has become a mere vessel for highlighting the staggering natural beauty of the surroundings, so it's down to incredible design that the house even remains a highly desirable, noticeable addition!
As dusk draws in, the mirrored windows and doors take on a new look, thanks to futuristic LED technology! While the colorful panels draw a little more attention to the structure itself, the way the hues interact with the surroundings is still fascinating.
We have to wonder, as we look at these pictures, what the house is like inside! Is it usable, cozy and fun, or is it simply a shell for creating amazing light shows? We imagine that that feel of the inside must change dramatically as the LED lights come on, as they have such a vibrant impact on the desert landscape, but we'd love to see it for ourselves!
What a gorgeous shot! With all the mirrored door and window panels changing color throughout the night, this house never fully lets you understand it or reconcile its styling with aesthetics that you are used to. It keeps you on your toes and makes you consistently guess what's coming next and that's why we like it! Architecture is exciting and constantly evolving, so designs like this one really hit the nail on the head when it comes to being cutting edge.
