An apartment fit for the fashion queen in you!

If you have a passion for fashion, then we know you are going to go crazy for this amazing bedroom design! Unusual in the sense that what would have normally been an ensuite bathroom has become a walk-in wardrobe, just wait until you see how the bath has been repositioned!
Clearly a project that has been orchestrated by a talented and fashion-conscious interior designer, we love the use of monochrome and stark artwork to create a one-of-a-kind boudoir that is as timeless as the fashion house that inspired it. Let's take a look!
This room is so on point! The black and white scheme looks incredible and when you realise that Coco Chanel is the main inspiration for the whole space, it makes even more sense! We can see the walk-in wardrobe already from here, but let's take a second to really appreciate that bath! Looking every inch the perfect luxury addition, it has actually freed up half of the existing ensuite to be used as the closet, but we can't stop thinking about laying in the tub and watching some Audrey Hepburn movies!
Any monochrome room need a little accent colour, just to emphasise the contrast of the black and white and to pull everything together a little more cohesively. Red is a natural choice, as it adds some warmer tones and looks so vivid against the other colors, plus, what could be more classic and iconic than a splash of red against some monochrome installations? It's like lipstick and eyeliner; the perfect combination!
Naturally, you'd need somewhere to display jewellery and accessories in this bedroom, not to mention the ability to hang your next-day outfit up, to let creases drop out and these mannequins are the most fabulous and style-complementary options around! Finished in an array of patterns, the fabric bodies all stick to the monochrome scheme and look extra stylish!
We've all seen wall art before, but have you ever come across pictures that can follow the corner of a room? What a way to make a room look really different! The mismatched frames look amazing and keeping them all black really creates a cohesive gallery wall and offers the most dramatic backdrop to the bath tub! Wow!
The ensuite offers dual functionality and it's such a lovely break from the norm. Walk through the doorway and to the left you'll see a toilet and sink unit, while to the right, rails of clothes and this gorgeous film star mirror greet you! Talk about making your personal spaces a real representation of you and your passions! We do wonder if the owner of this room ever wears color though…
