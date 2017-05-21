Living large in 540 ft²

You can't whip up extra space on a whim, but you can transform an existing area into a functional and viable new room! A balcony makes for a perfect sitting room area, especially in a studio flat where people might feel strange sitting on your bed and we think this one shows you just how much potential they offer! Just imagine how much room you would be wasting by not completing a transformation like this one!

For more small apartment inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Modest to Magnificent: Noteworthy Renovation of a Small Apartment.