Living large in 540 ft²

If the idea of trying to live in 540 ft² sounds like hell to you, that's because you haven't yet seen the amazing ways that interior designers are making small homes eminently more beautiful, bright and airy! Seriously, you won't believe how usable, clever and even enjoyable these tiny home layouts are becoming, so we just had to show you today's project! We know that once you've seen this incredible rendering of how a 540 ft² home could work, you won't think of studio apartments in the same way again, so come with us now as we take huge inspiration from a tiny home!
It's great when a plan comes together isn't it? In this apartment, you can clearly see that everything you could ever need has been included and accounted for and nothing has been left out. In fact, despite being a small space, there is even a dining room area! While there looks to be a lot of personal touches here, there are also some key color schemes in place too, so let's take a closer look.
Gray is the main color at play here, with super light walls, the sofa and dining chairs all embracing the hue. The kitchen does too, in its own way, with stainless steel appliances and cabinet fronts. We love all the subtle touches here, such as extra stools that slot under the coffee table, for when guests visit and vertical blinds, to highlight the height, not the cramped conditions, of the room. Very clever!
Naturally, in a small apartment, you'll need an impressive amount of storage, so as to minimize the potential for clutter and this home has tackled the issue fantastically. Every surface either has shelves, drawers or cubby holes built in, offering little secret nooks and crannies for stowing busy trinkets away, but we do like that some have been left out on display, just to personalise the home a little!
So often, we see small apartments neglecting to offer enough kitchen space and it always strikes us as odd. Regardless of having a big or small home, everyone needs to eat, so wouldn't you always focus on making the kitchen a little bigger and easier to use? That's what the team have proposed here and what a dream! Reflective surfaces make the room feel far bigger than it is, while hanging storage really helps to get the most out of the wall space!
You can't whip up extra space on a whim, but you can transform an existing area into a functional and viable new room! A balcony makes for a perfect sitting room area, especially in a studio flat where people might feel strange sitting on your bed and we think this one shows you just how much potential they offer! Just imagine how much room you would be wasting by not completing a transformation like this one!
