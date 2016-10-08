Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Tips for the creation of a home studio

press profile homify press profile homify
House Extension & Alterations, Aberdeenshire, ABN7 Architects ABN7 Architects Modern Study Room and Home Office
Loading admin actions …

If you have a creative streak, you might be keen to set yourself up with a dedicated space for expressing it and we know exactly how to go about doing just that! Whether you need to call in the builders to build you a bespoke annex or you plan to turn a spare bedroom into an art studio, read on, as we have plenty of advice for you, before you begin! Never forget though, that art is subjective and so is decor, so while these tips should be used to help you plan, they are no prescriptive as to style!

Think about what you need to accommodate.

Virginia Water Apartment - Surrey Bhavin Taylor Design Modern Study Room and Home Office office,study,artist studio,art,stoarge,desks
Bhavin Taylor Design

Virginia Water Apartment—Surrey

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Whether you are an artist for pleasure or professionally, you will need a space that perfectly fits you and your passion. Before starting to think about wall colors and all the other exciting facets of decorating, really consider what you need space for. Write a list of all the big items that you will have to house and this will give you a great starting point! Who knows, you might only need to convert a spare bedroom!

Consider the possibility of converting an outbuilding.

London TV Studio, Garden2Office Garden2Office Modern Garden
Garden2Office

London TV Studio

Garden2Office
Garden2Office
Garden2Office

If you have a shed or garden room at the bottom of your garden, that could hold the potential for becoming a stunning art studio! Is it warm, dry and sturdy? Could it be adapted to have more light flowing in? Would it offer you quiet time in order to concentrate? If you answered yes to two or more of these questions, we think you might be able to simple upgrade your building!

Could your budget stretch to a new build?

Lmite, Artist Studio SHSH Architecture + Scenography Modern Spa
SHSH Architecture + Scenography

Lmite, Artist Studio

SHSH Architecture + Scenography
SHSH Architecture + Scenography
SHSH Architecture + Scenography

You've thought about your art and decided that a spare room in the house is far too small and that a garden outbuilding simply won't do either, so if you have the budget available, how about commissioning your very own, bespoke art studio? If you have large grounds at your home this will be a simple task and at least that way, you will be able to build EXACTLY what you want and need, with no compromises!

Never, ever scrimp on the work surfaces.

studio di architettura, a2 studio di architettura a2 studio di architettura Study/office
a2 studio di architettura

a2 studio di architettura
a2 studio di architettura
a2 studio di architettura

If there's one thing, other than lighting, that you need to be seriously vigilant about, it's how much work surface you have. Imagine the horror of deciding to tackle a large project, only to have to give it up because you didn't plan ahead and install enough tables or bench tops. We actually think that extendable items are a brilliant choice, as that way, you can enjoy the extra space when you want it, by folding everything away and not be constrained to smaller projects when you do need it!

Personalize your creative space.

Studio Granorte Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Granorte

Studio

Granorte
Granorte
Granorte

Here comes the fun bit! With your studio all built or repurposed, you can begin to decorate! as an artist, you will no doubt have a plethora of ideas, so really let them run wild! This is YOUR space, to create the things that you love most, so fill your room with personal touches, inspiration and even mood boards. You'll be shocked at how much more productive you'll be in a space that's been designed just for you!

Fore more quirky home editions, take a look at this Ideabook: A Cosy and Quirky House in Japan.

Follow your passion

Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

If you are handy with tools, and always making or mending things, then your basement can become your workshop too. Just install some practical floating shelves and wire racks on the wall along with some pegboards to organize your essentials with ease.

For health’s sake

WaterRower Walnut Home Gym and Fitness Equipment GymRatZ Gym Equipment Gym WaterRower,minimalist,gym,scandanavian,home gym,fitness,studio,designer,wood,walnut,unique
GymRatZ Gym Equipment

WaterRower Walnut Home Gym and Fitness Equipment

GymRatZ Gym Equipment
GymRatZ Gym Equipment
GymRatZ Gym Equipment

Does being fit and energetic mean the world to you? Create a home gym in your basement by bringing in the equipment you need. Paint the walls and revamp the floor in a manner which charges you up. To feel extra fresh after working out, deck the space with some indoor greens.

7 Types of staircases to suit each home
Would a home studio really help your creativity? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks