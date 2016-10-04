7 Ideas To Copy From A Beautiful Home

Some houses manage to incorporate traditional features with a contemporary twist, making them the perfect option for modern family homes. For instance, the use of a high ceiling can go beyond aesthetics by adding functional elements to make the home warm and welcoming, besides adding a sense of timelessness to the interior design.

Today, we present one such home that has a wide range of features that effortlessly combine classic and modern design elements, which you will want to copy. The double-story house has the common areas, including the living room, dining, kitchen and a sun room, located at the ground level. The upper floor has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious hall. Join us as we tour this home designed by Polish architects Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl.

- Original article by Sunita Vellapally for homify India.