Interior Design: 27 Black & White Designs for your Home

The wonder of White and beauty of Black are known to represent pristine glory & sophistication. And when both these magnificent shades come together, mind blowing & awe-inspiring unmatched elegance is what we get. Professionals like interior architects & interior decorators have lately been incorporating these two marvels to create designer masterpieces. So, let us have a look at some amazing examples of room design, decor, furnishings & palette that celebrate the unparalleled splendor of the Black & White combo.
Modern, posh & super refined are the words apt to describe the furnishings sitting in this lounging room. With black, white & glass ruling the magnificent interiors, this amply lit deluxe room is a supremely snug pad to relax and enjoy the breathtaking vista outside. The greens behind the couch bring a refreshing touch to this exquisite setting. It is hard to miss the peppy lamp above.
This well defined bathroom space is functionally divided into three sections. The washbasin area has a glossy black counter top to beautifully complement the bright natural light reflected from the clear white surfaces & the huge mirror. The white cabinets underneath the black counter ring in undertones of sophistication, sitting on a black tiled floor. Black also adorns the sober frame of the big window housing the tiny planters. Do not miss the charming ornamental potted plant tied by a white ribbon, placed at the corner of the counter and adding a refreshing touch to the setting.
This kitchen is all set to blow your mind with the absolutely stylish & glossy black and white elements. The black matte walls, smart layered storage cabinets, modish kitchenware, the elegant white lamp, original decor on a glossy wall panel, striking illumination over the washbasin and unique hexagonal wall storage-decor pieces are some of the highlights that make this classy kitchen shine in pure black & white glory.
Conceptualized to be the living room with a small work station for a writer or artist, this bright space has sober and tasteful components. The glossy black table & chair with metallic legs look striking in the backdrop of the white brick wall decorated with contemporary sketches & portrait. The white lamp on the table, clear white sofa and the metallic holder with the black & white rolls add an artsy dapper touch to the small space bathed in ample natural light. The simple yet refined accents convey an elegant & thoughtful design.
The lovely piece of furniture in this photo is a versatile product that can function as a modern sideboard adorning the dining room as a convenient storage-display option for crockery & utensils, or a living room piece where decor items can be placed in the visible racks and the closed ones can be used to stash away knick-knacks. And it is visually sound too!
This solid ceramic bowl could easily be used as a rustic decor for the living room, to add a simplistic yet graceful touch.
This bathroom is really something else! The shiny black & white tiles will leave you spellbound with their gleaming essence. The stylish black lights, circular mirror, woody washbasin counter with the saucer-shaped washbasin & the charming orange flowers for decor in a globular glass vase shout absolute sophistication in contemporary accents.
Oozing allure, these products endorse the evergreen appeal of the two solid hues. The cushion in a simplistic design of black & white looks great. But what steals the show is obviously the lamp with a lustrous white base & matte black shade. The striking contrast looks enchanting and is bound to add a lot of zing to your room decor.
Minimalist bathrooms can be jazzed up brilliantly by using mosaic tiles for walls, just like the one in this image. Bright and sober with simple elements, this bathroom looks amazing with the mosaic wall tastefully done in black & white.
As convenient homeware, these black & white enamel pots can be used as planters, modish toothbrush holders or for kitchen utensils, as need be. Really wonderful!
This stylish open grain black & white veneer lampshade adds flair to the spaces with its drum shape & color pattern. It sits pretty as a ceiling pendant, on a table or as a floor lamp fitting.
The glistening black & white tiles take this bathroom wall many notches higher. The innovative black floor with the border of pebbles & few saplings and patterned black & white center, the pure white bathtub with bathing salts, the small tapering glass table for accessories & the metallic towel holder- all contribute to the fluid elegance of this bathroom. Note the lovely illumination, hidden behind the partial partition before the tiled wall, that lights up the tiles beautifully.
These cowhide kitchen stools in oak frames offer modular high seats to enjoy delicious meals in the kitchen, and grace the kitchen counter beautifully.
This piece of minimalist adornment can double up as an ornamental light when you put a bulb inside-multi functional decoration indeed!
Wowing with modern design & Italian styling, this jazzy bedroom boasts of absolutely chic & snazzy wardrobes and closets. Shining in solid colors, the wall fitted storage spaces also beautify the bedroom with dapper grace. Not to be missed is the TV cabinet, also bedecked in white & black. Thoughtfully designed for the attic bedroom having partly tilted walls, this bedroom furniture ups the style quotient manifolds alongside providing plenty of storage space. Truly brimming with elegant functionality, isn’t it?
A hearty dose of white wonder with glass & some metal adorn this bathroom grounded in glossy black. Simple portrait decor and small wall lamps on either side of the shapely mirror add to the visual appeal of this bright space. The bold black definitions overlying the white tiled wall base ring in a singular touch of captivating elegance, both in the washbasin area as well as the toilet space inside. Beauty in simplicity, to be precise!
This cozy & bright private lounge is full of warmth with the mellowness of wood, relaxing touch of the ornamental Palm, simplistic decor & cushy furnishings. Adding a peppy touch are the classy black lamp, black & white cushions on the plush couch & the striking rug on which the 3-legged white table rests. The soft neutral palette makes the lively black & white accents stand out in chic vitality.
The carpet decking up the white floor shines in its sober grace and adds to the refreshing look imparted by the flowers. The simplistic appearance of this carpet along with the vertically striped all-white walls presents a really soothing view.
Fit for a king is how I would describe this bath setting. Replete with the serene majesty of the color white, this radiant bathroom hums paeans to celebrate the evergreen appeal of the hues black & white. The checkerboard floor with black tile skirting & the black ornate table complement the white marvel all around. The lovely diaphanous drapes covering the window as well as black tiled wall base, and the delicate chandelier add an endearing softness to the scene. The heavy black & white bathtub in the center with the metallic legs & contemporary fittings offers the promise of a regally relaxing bath experience.
Refined monochromes & eclectic combinations define this bedroom design in black & white. In addition to the wall decor, the bedside furniture & the bed itself are done in quite an engaging fashion. Singing in black velvet, the bed with the headboard looks amazing. The pillows & bedding in white & black convey absolutely pure tones of repose.
Filling up the living room with a vibrant charm is this beautiful sideboard with the overlying accessories & decor. Twin lampshades, stone vases and the lovely wall painting alongside the trinkets lend an embellished yet gracefully restrained look. The simple patterned rug on the wooden floor maintains the poise of the black & white combination fluidly.
This image conveys the sheer elegance of monochrome through the living room furniture & accessories. The black velvet sofa, white stone ashtray & the Bonsai black stone pot to hold flower sticks celebrate the universal appeal of the solid colors black & white.
This dining room looks astounding with its stately design & trendy elements, sublimely blended to create a visual treat.
This stairway space uniquely portrays the chic charm of black & white- glossy black stairs are flanked by the stylishly rugged white wall on which the stunning mirror rests. Dazzling with a shiny surface incorporating black color as well, the elegantly designed huge mirror looks swish with geometrical patterns.
A clever way to deck up the living room is to include elements that serve more than one purpose. These racks are a good example of display-storage, whether it is the white ones attached to the wall or the black panel of open racks leaning against the wall.
The Asian theme of the lounge in this open plan layout is spectacular in its sober style. The wall lighting is unique & elegant in its novelty all over. In this radiant white paradise, the hint of shades of black brings a renewed dash of modish conviviality. The lone black cushion on the grayish black seats of the comfy white sofa lifts the lounge setting in a simplistic manner. The central rug has a subtle undertone of finesse. Just look at the coffee table in matte & gloss!
Striped ceramic vases like this one light up small spaces, and placing fern twigs in them adds an ornamental touch which simply imparts that perfect refreshing element to any room.
Classic & uncomplicated, this spacious kitchen is pristine in its clean accents. Black cabinets underneath a dazzling white countertop and simple yet contemporary kitchenware are all that occupy this space. White floors look very soothing & contribute to the brightness of this well lit room. The small potted plant atop the counter boosts the palliative element of this lovely minimalistic kitchen that is bathed in the glory of the two gems- black and white.