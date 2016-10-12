An Easy and Economical Kitchen Revamp

The most important room in the house (the kitchen) sees the most amount of wear and tear from heavy use and needs upgrading more often than you may think. Over time, surfaces become scratched or the laminate on the countertop may start to peel off, appliances wear out and need replacing, floors have to withstand frequent washing and will wear down quickly. Or the kitchen may simply need restructuring and better organizing for better use. The decor also becomes outdated quite quickly and needs a spruce up every few years.

And as the design team at BERVIC INTERIORISMO showed us with this renovation project, a bit of work can make a kitchen feel brand new. By replacing countertops, laying down new floorboards and redesigning how the space is used, this standard kitchen has been turned into something unique and beautiful, with an innovative seating area too.