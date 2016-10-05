The home that got reshaped, remodelled and refitted

Who knew a house could be so completely rebuilt without actually tearing down the walls? Well this family home in England got such a makeover it is difficult to believe that it's not an entirely new structure. The home builders at Progressive Design London are specialists in constructing add on, side, front and rear extensions and converting existing buildings into something more modern and expansive.

The shell and foundations of this thin, three story home are basically the only thing that are left the same. It has undergone a rear extension, had the loft converted and been through a total internal out-fit. It is now an elegant, minimal family home, fitted out with the latest features and details. Let's check it out!