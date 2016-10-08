10 Cool Ideas for an Entertaining Basement

The basement is often a neglected and underutilised space which is mainly reserved for storing stuff. And it is also considered to be dark, musty and uninviting. But by implementing creative decor schemes, and introducing stylish colours, furniture and lighting, you can give your mundane basement a stunning new look. Here, we bring you 10 brilliant ideas to turn a basement into an entertainment zone. Your basement can be used as a media room, a play area for kids, a party zone, a gym, or a workshop. With the right designing, you can use it to house an indoor pool too!
Rendered by the talented architects at Sotto Mayor Arquitetura E Urbanismo, this basement is essentially a dashing pool parlor with a rustic brick wall which holds a TV. The gray wall is decked with quirky decorative accents which entice those who are passionate about automobiles, music, and other fun things in life. Industrial chic pendant lamps brighten up the space along with recessed lights.
A luxurious Rockefeller sofa accompanied by matching black armchairs offer cozy seating in this basement lounge. A plush rug, a trendy coffee table and sleek, floating shelves complete the welcoming ambiance of this space. Decorative accents which appeal to music lovers adorn the brick wall, while artworks and vintage bric-a-brac make for a charming look.
You can also consider turning your basement into a fashionable bar like the one shown here. Practical and chic shelves of different sizes help in holding the bottles and glasses, while the sleek counter is accompanied by trendy high chairs for you to enjoy drinks with friends. Compact round tables with smart chairs offer dining pleasures if you want to grab a bite.
See how this basement has been decorated in a manner that caters to the needs of both children and grownups. A plush and dark sectional, a round and pretty ottoman, and a couple of quirky tables allow adults to laze around and watch TV, while the children play with their colourful toys. Skylights fill the basement with oodles of natural light, making it a bright and cheery space which appeals to one and all.
A medley of vivacious colours and patterns dominate the plush sectional in this basement to lure kids effortlessly. A smart yellow standalone lamp, a world map, a chic study nook and sleek cabinets make this a perfect space for playing, reading and daydreaming. Colourful artworks add pizzazz to the walls, while vibrant storage bins make organisation fun!
Now, creating a lavish media room in your basement is a piece of cake. Take a cue from this charcoal gray, silver and maroon space which has been equipped with comfy couches and a fabulously large screen for boundless entertainment. Add fashionable sconce lights to light up the basement dreamily.
In the basement! Get a little creative and use dazzling and innovative lights to turn your boring basement into a hot party zone. Check out how blue and purple lights make magic here, while a pool table and some stylish couches offer ample scope for hanging out with friends.
If you are handy with tools, and always making or mending things, then your basement can become your workshop too. Just install some practical floating shelves and wire racks on the wall along with some pegboards to organize your essentials with ease.
Does being fit and energetic mean the world to you? Create a home gym in your basement by bringing in the equipment you need. Paint the walls and revamp the floor in a manner which charges you up. To feel extra fresh after working out, deck the space with some indoor greens.
An indoor heated swimming pool can turn your basement into a rejuvenation heaven, no matter which season it is. Get inspired by the pristine blue affair shown here. Elegant shades of gray and white make for a classy surrounding for the pool.
So don't ignore the potential of your basement and use these ideas to add a whole new edge to it.