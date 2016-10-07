Daily kitchen cleaning tasks that will make your life easier

Leaving your household chores all week long so that you need a full weekend day to get through them all might seem like a good plan, but what if we told you that around 15 minutes a day, spent in your kitchen, could leave you far freer on your days off? We've found some tips and tricks that, when completed every day, it will mean that your kitchen stays clean, fresh and tidy all week long, leaving you to concentrate on other rooms at the weekend. If nothing else, your kitchen planner will be pleased to see you taking such good care of your space, so let's have a look at these handy hints and see which you might take on-board!
This is common sense, but if you have a spill, wipe it up straight away. Vacuum crumbs when you see them and don't leave anything until later! Even letting a stain sit until after you've eaten can make it hard to remove, so tackle it when it happens!
We are all guilty of putting dirty dishes in the sink until we can be bothered to load the dishwasher, but why not get into the habit of loading them straight in when you're finished with them? A quick rinse under the tap and straight into the appliance will mean that your sink stays clear and clean and won't start to smell bad!
However you make your coffee, whether on the hob or in a machine, spilt coffee is bound to occur and once it dries, it's a nightmare to clean! Use a wet cloth and tackle those drips straight away to make sure that it doesn't leave a permanent stain.
However clean you think you are, your floor will reveal the truth! Crumbs, dirt and dust all collect in there quickly, as there will be a lot of foot traffic. Giving your kitchen floor a daily sweep or vacuum will save you a lot of time in the long run!
Anything metal in your kitchen is susceptible to getting sticky and covered in grease, but if you wipe burners, extractors and grills after you've used them (when they are cool!), you can prevent build up that becomes almost impossible to remove!
Even if your microwave looks clean to the naked eye, remember that food splatter will happen during use! A quick wipe around after every use will keep it clean and fresh and smelling good. Simple multi-surface wipes will be perfect for this task and it will take just a few seconds!
