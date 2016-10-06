Capturing the New York industrial bedroom aesthetic

You don't have to actually live in New York to want to capture the flavor of interior designs that are popular there. Let's think about this for a second. What was one of the most successful television programs of all time, with a flat that everyone wanted? That's right, we're talking about Friends! Purple paint and art poster sales went through the roof and once you've seen this super industrial bedroom, we think you'll want to copy this too! Prepare to get into interior designer mode, as you're going to want to go shopping!
We've got all the faith in the world that this style of bedroom is going to become a firm favourite! Looking at the space, as a whole, it seems simple, pared back and elegant, but not without its fun elements and pop culture references. Let's break the space down and see what really makes an industrial bedroom!
If you want to get this look in your home, you are definitely going to need to swap out any bulky furniture for slim, simple pieces, such as this bedside table. A metal framework will make getting the look super easy and as a complementary material, you can't go wrong with wood for a drawer. Keep it clutter-free though!
Classic posters won't do if you're going for an industrial look in your bedroom, so start thinking outside the box. Weird and wonderful handcrafted pieces are far more trendy, so this Star Wars film screen print is utterly perfect. Coupled with a simple desk, this really does look amazing!
You want everyone to know how literary you are, especially if you are adopting a New York vibe, so simple shelving is a must! While clutter is something you absolutely have to avoid, there's no harm in choosing a selection of impressive titles to have out on display. The artier the better!
Even trendy New Yorkers that dig industrial style need somewhere comfortable to relax before bed and this pallet futon is the perfect spot.Easy to make, from commercial materials, the geometric cushions add a high fashion edge, but not in a try-hard way. It's a tough job, being cool without trying, but an industrial bedroom sure does help!
