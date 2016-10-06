Capturing the New York industrial bedroom aesthetic

Even trendy New Yorkers that dig industrial style need somewhere comfortable to relax before bed and this pallet futon is the perfect spot.Easy to make, from commercial materials, the geometric cushions add a high fashion edge, but not in a try-hard way. It's a tough job, being cool without trying, but an industrial bedroom sure does help!

For more industrial inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The unique Korean home of industrial chic.