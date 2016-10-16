A 1076.391 ft² loft home beyond compare!

Loft living always sounds like such a glamorous existence, but do you ever stop to think about how the right properties are selected, renovated or even, what goes into planning a luxury loft apartment? We do, so we thought it might be fun to show you one such amazing home that is still in progress! The perfect space has been found and the architect's renderings of how the finished product will look are sublime, so let's take a look now and then, hopefully, revisit the project in the future!
We know that this building looks a little industrial, but can't you just see how brimming with potential it is already? A great size and shape, not to mention detached, the height if the property itself is enough to excite us about what it could become!
With plans drawn up as to what this home is eventually going to look like, bracing work has begin on the inside and a mezzanine is fully operational, but that's it so far. We don't think it will be long until the project starts to move again though, as the renderings are too exciting and motivating!
You see what we mean? You wouldn't be able to stall a build project if this was what it was destined to become, would you? With an easy, luxurious open-plan scheme and a dazzling all-white design, this is loft living 2.0! We love that funky designer touches are going to be used to highlight the height and drama here!
Dining rooms seem to be becoming a little less common these days, with multifunctional kitchens replacing them instead, but we still really enjoy a dedicated dining area! This huge table makes it clear that a lot of socialising will be enjoyed in the home and we really like how the different functionality has been highlighted with wooden walls!
Naturally, the mezzanine floor has been turned into a private and ultra luxe bedroom. What else would it be? Up on high, away from the communal spaces, this relaxing boudoir retains all of the style of the lower level, but with none of the noise!
Every inch of space in this home has been out to great use, wit the mezzanine being mapped out to also house a lovely ensuite bathroom. What a way to get as much for the money as possible!
The styling and proposed finished look of this home is so spectacular that we wonder how many of you are thinking about planning something similar!
