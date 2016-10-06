5 Styles of shutters to incorporate into your interior design

Today's home has moved past the ordinary blinds and curtain trends. Today it's all about interior shutters! Shutters are a stylish way to control the amount of sunlight coming into any room in the house while combining the convenience of blinds with the elegance you would get from curtains. Interior shutters come in vinyl, composite, and wood, meaning that these beautiful additions can be added to any home with any budget.
There are five different styles of interior shutters: shaker style, California, café style, tier on tier, and special shapes. Below we will go into depth about each style and show you how you can bring this idea into the decor of your home!
Sleep is a beautiful thing and for those who love their sleep, shaker style shutters are the ones for you. They are flat and solid, similar to the ones we see on the exterior of many homes. Since they are solid, these shutters act as blackout-style curtains allowing no light to come through, great for lazy weekend sleeps! These shaker style shutters come in virtually any color which makes it simple to match it with the decor and design of your room. These muted green shutters in this bedroom provide an excellent example of pulling colors from your decor for your shutters. Shaker style shutters can be used in any room in the home where you don't want light coming through.
The sunny state of California have brought this beautiful design to us. Based on the plantation style shutters in the America's southern states that are on the exterior of homes, California shutters are very similar but on the interior. They are characterized by wide, wooden horizontal slats which can be closed either up or down, diverting the bright California sunshine from the inside of the home. These shutters come in panels in order to control the amount of light that comes through in a more precise manner. Each panel can even be divided in half so you can have light coming from the bottom and not the type or vice versa. This is the perfect way to distribute sunshine in your home to your wants and needs!
Once again, a trend from the lovely country of France has made its way over into our interior design. These shutters come from the quaint French cafés with half shutters to offer more privacy to patrons. Café style shutters are great for any room in the house where you feel that you want a lot of light to come into the room but a bit more privacy for doing day to day activities. Just like the California shutters, they come in a variety of materials and can shut either up or down. These shutters are good to add a quaint touch to any room in the home.
For those who can't make a commitment, tier on tier shutters are the perfect style for you. These shutters can be opened and folded back completely, leaving an unobstructed view and letting a lot of light to flood through when you want. The top and bottom panels can be opened independently, either completely or with the handle to give you the exact amount light that you want for your space. This style adds even more privacy to your space with a similar feel to the café style shutters and is great for living rooms!
Normal windows are either square or rectangular, but if you took a daring and creative step and chose a different shaped window there are still shutters for you! No matter what shape you have, arched, circular, triangle, trapezoid, you name it shutters can be customized to your window style. Arched windows, like the ones on the left, would have two separate pieces, regular shutters of whichever material you'd like and then a brilliantly designed fan shaped shutter above. Any nook and cranny that you have can be fit with a shutter no matter what budget you're on!