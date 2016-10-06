5 Styles of shutters to incorporate into your interior design

Today's home has moved past the ordinary blinds and curtain trends. Today it's all about interior shutters! Shutters are a stylish way to control the amount of sunlight coming into any room in the house while combining the convenience of blinds with the elegance you would get from curtains. Interior shutters come in vinyl, composite, and wood, meaning that these beautiful additions can be added to any home with any budget.

There are five different styles of interior shutters: shaker style, California, café style, tier on tier, and special shapes. Below we will go into depth about each style and show you how you can bring this idea into the decor of your home!