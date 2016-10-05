7 Energy-saving ideas for your home

Whether you want some energy-saving tips in order to reduce your monthly outgoings or to contribute to a happier, healthier environment we don't mind, as long as you do try to make your home a little more efficient! There is literally no down side to embracing some energy efficiency, as everyone benefits and while you might need to ask a professional gardener about the logistics of a green roof, we think that the rest of our tips will be easy and straightforward to follow. Are you ready to get a little greener? Then let's get started!
How much would you love to be able to switch off the air conditioning in summer? We all know how expensive it is to run and how non-environmentally-friendly it is as well, so could you be persuaded to invest in some of these special roller blinds that deflect the sin's UV rays and keep your home or garden terrace cooler? We're tempted!
From one season to another, if you and your family are prone to leaving interior and even exterior doors ajar, now is the time to stop! If you could physically see how much energy, in the form of heat, you are letting out, you'd be staggered and stop it immediately!
It's absolutely astonishing how long some people spend in the shower. Perhaps if they knew how much water they are wasting and how much it costs, they would reign it in a bit. Well, why not implement a shower time limit and watch your water bill dry up, as well as your heating costs!
Heating and cooling your home are the two biggest energy drains, so anything you can do to offset those is worth considering. When it comes to warming your home, we think woodburners and open fires are perfect alternatives to costly central heating. If you forage your own wood, you'll save even more money too.
Led light bulbs are fantastically energy efficient and last years upon years, making them a brilliant addition to the home. They can be a little more to buy initially, but they require so little electricity to work that it's got to be worth it!
before you replace any broken kitchen appliances, be sure to compare your potential choices' energy ratings. There will be certain styles that are phenomenally eco-friendly, taking less energy to run and they are usually priced competitively to encourage you to be a little greener.
As with any green initiatives, the more you commit to, the better your impact will be so how's this for the ultimate in energy-saving ideas? A living or green roof will hold way more heat in your home and act as as a natural insulator, meaning that you'll need to have your heating on far less. As an added bonus, they look wonderful too!
