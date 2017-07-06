Kitchen ideas: 6 ways to maximize the light

Good lighting is the key ingredient to making a kitchen great. Not only is it important that the chef sees what they are preparing and cooking, but lighting creates the whole atmosphere of the room. More than just a practical necessity, lighting is also a stylish addition. The type of bulbs you use, where you place the lights—how high, how angled, how many you have, the lampshades you use (if any), all of these are important decisions to make when installing lighting.

Of course, if you have natural light, you should maximise that—keep windows large and unobstructed. Sunlights are great for letting in more light if the walls don't allow it. So if you need to, install them (they will also add more ventilation). A combination of natural and artificial light is ideal, and today we have gathered six kitchens that have found the solution that works for them. What did they do and how did they do it? Time to learn some tips from the pros!