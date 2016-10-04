Classic decor gets a modern and funky twist!

Classical decorating is easy to identify as the furniture will be traditional, colors will be neutral and there will be a tangibly elegant feel to a space. For heritage homes that are owned by younger, or perhaps more adventurous people, surely there must be a way to combine some traditional elements with modern styling, in a way that will work within the parameters of a period property? Well, we weren't entirely sure that it was possible, until we came across today's project! We like to think that the interior designer in charge of revamping this home is a mix of classic and modern styling themselves, otherwise how could they have gotten it so right? Just wait until you see what they did!
Take a quick look at this space and thanks to a traditional furniture layout, wingback chairs and oversized textiles, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was literally just a pretty, classical living room, but look a little closer! Yes, there are traditional elements, but look at the patterns in place here and the colors being used and you'll see distinctly modern motifs coming through! Even the sofa frames are more modern than you may have noticed to start with!
At every turn, modern and classical themes are being brought together. here we can see a lovely sideboard, complete with mirrored door panels, being coupled with shimmering modern vases and contemporary art. It doesn't look jarring though, as colors have been chosen carefully, as have materials, to work cohesively.
As if classic and modern styling weren't already at odds enough, the design team have made a brave decision to throw in international furniture styles too! Pretty, nostalgic wall art meets Eastern-style chairs, which in turn sit on top of a modern rug and yet nothing feels out of place. This really is a brave and challenging concept, but it's working so well!
We almost thought we'd stumbled upon a purely classical room here, but the modern detailing is still there! A super plush rug is the first clue, but then a beautiful light fixture is the second one. A combination of ironwork and crystals, it's an updated version of a classic style that really draws attention.
What a beautiful hallway! Combining traditional, classic stairs and neutral wall colours with modern wall art really is a stroke of genius and ensures that even merely transitional spaces are in on the action too! We really love that another light fixture, like the one in the dining room, has been introduced as we think that highlights the key to the success of this house. With consistency and commitment underpinning every furniture choice and accessory, you can't help but feel totally on-board with this combination of styles. Now that's what we call intuitive and clever design!
