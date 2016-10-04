Classic decor gets a modern and funky twist!

What a beautiful hallway! Combining traditional, classic stairs and neutral wall colours with modern wall art really is a stroke of genius and ensures that even merely transitional spaces are in on the action too! We really love that another light fixture, like the one in the dining room, has been introduced as we think that highlights the key to the success of this house. With consistency and commitment underpinning every furniture choice and accessory, you can't help but feel totally on-board with this combination of styles. Now that's what we call intuitive and clever design!

