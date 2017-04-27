Planning the perfect home

Many people don't take on the daunting task of building their own home from the ground up. It is more common to purchase a new home from a builder and customize it a little bit in the planning. But for the more adventurous type, building your own home from the ground up is an exciting and unique experience. You have control over every aspect of the design and construction and it is a truly rewarding experience.

This small home in France is in the works to become a beautiful modern home. With only 100 square meters (1076.391 ft²) to work with, the builders have a challenge set up for them but the designs show an incredible home that doesn't feel small. White and wood is a common theme in this home and provides a lighter color palette to make the home feel brighter and bigger.