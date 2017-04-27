Planning the perfect home

Many people don't take on the daunting task of building their own home from the ground up. It is more common to purchase a new home from a builder and customize it a little bit in the planning. But for the more adventurous type, building your own home from the ground up is an exciting and unique experience. You have control over every aspect of the design and construction and it is a truly rewarding experience.
This small home in France is in the works to become a beautiful modern home. With only 100 square meters (1076.391 ft²) to work with, the builders have a challenge set up for them but the designs show an incredible home that doesn't feel small. White and wood is a common theme in this home and provides a lighter color palette to make the home feel brighter and bigger.
From the outside, this home doesn't look like much. The grass in brown and the structure seems very small. However, this is only the beginning! This home has so much potential to become the perfect home for these homeowners. The architects have created a plan that will satisfy anyone who loves modern design. Working closely with your architects and/or designers is crucial to ensure that your dream home will be exactly how you want it. This concrete structure will become a quaint and beautiful French home.
The interior of the home doesn't feel like at all like it is a mere 1076.391 ft². Rather than dividing the home into two levels, these brilliant designers lofted the bedroom area so that the living area is open and creates a greater expanse of space. The wooden ceiling beams are not only structural but provide a beautiful divide from the room to the downstairs area. This loft is great for creating an extra room without taking up too much square footage.
When you walk into the home you are greeted with a large couch that provides and incredible amount of seating. This home is not just meant for a couple, but for entertaining. The room, and even the entire home, focuses on the gorgeous tiered chandelier that will hang from the ceiling and provide light for the space. The flooring will be a simple large, white tile that extends on the entire first floor of the home. The living room will feature a beige rug that pulls from the light hardwood paneling the runs along the walls of the home.
The dining area also includes a very large table, which many would think would be strange for a small home, but great for party planners. This gorgeous white table can easily seat eight, and even more if needed. The gorgeous modern chairs are intricately designed, emulating the trendy Charles Eames chairs. The dining table feeds right into the ultra modern kitchen which has all the necessities. Wood paneling covers the walls and the island base, creating a cozy feel. The appliances are stainless steel and the refrigerator has been hidden to create a more seamless look. This kitchen even features a small wine fridge, perfect for entertaining!
Upstairs we find the open concept bedroom and bathroom. Though the house may be small, none of the rooms feel that way, and this is definitely the case in the bedroom. A large bed is centered against the dividing wall for the two spaces. To the right of the bed is an entire wall of mirror wardrobes, providing plenty of storage space for anything the homeowners might need it for. The lighting in this room is crucial, since there are no windows or skylights, and the designers have added many small spotlights and sconces above the bed. There is even enough room to mount a TV on the wall opposite the bed. Who says you need to sacrifice when building a small home?
Finally, we find ourselves in the master bathroom. It's difficult to imagine a toilet, large double vanity, and full shower in a small house but this home proves everyone wrong. The floating vanity is features in the middle of the bathroom, dividing the toilet and shower area. Beautiful beige marble lines the walls of the bathroom while the floors features and mosaic tile. Opposite the vanity are even more floating cabinets, providing further storage for this luxurious, modern bathroom. Sleek fixtures and and lighting add to the modern feel of the bathroom and complete this modern small home.