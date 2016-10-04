7 Roofing Ideas that you will love

When you undertake a project to build your house or remodel your existing one, there are many things that start going around in your head, such as which materials are right, what is of better quality, appropriate durability, how resistant something is and how much will you save. This article is dedicated to one of the most important and fundamental parts of the structure and architecture of a house, the roof.
There are millions of materials used for roofs; these vary in quality, strength, durability and price. From the aesthetic point of view you can also choose, if you want a tile roof, metal, wood or glass. You must take into account that this is a decision you will make once, because it is the foundation of your home and must be in good condition to be durable and resistant.
The most practical materials for the construction of your roof will depend on where you are placing the roof; on your home, in your courtyard, on top of your pool etc.
When the ceilings are slanted, roofers recommend several different pieces such as clay or concrete tiles which thermally insulate roofs and protect them from mold. Although slate tiles are also highly recommended, they tend to have a higher than previous cost. Metallic ceilings are also practical and easily adapted to any structure because they are lightweight, sturdy and come in different colors and designs.
Have you ever heard about green roofs? Placing a garden on your roof can be an excellent choice. These ceilings are ideal because they do not require much maintenance and provide benefits to the environment. The idea is to create green spaces and plant plants in shallow places.
If you want to have a variety of plants, you should keep in mind that you need more time for maintaining them. However, when you put only a few plants in, you don't need to depend so much on irrigation supply because plants will bloom and better adapt to the conditions of temperature and humidity.
Metal shingles are one of the most popular choices for roofing. The metal is a light material and therefore much easier to handle and metal roofs can weigh between 25 to 75 kilograms per square meter, compared to other materials that can even weigh up to 450 kilos per square meter. This roof is easy to install and can be bought in sheets, plates or tiles. Don't think that being thin makes it less resistant, on the contrary, it keeps very well over time and is resistant to various climatic conditions.
We know that materials are pricey and one of the most common options are roofs made out of wood. This may vary in some cases, but as a material extracted directly from nature, it may be easier to have a roof with this material. The more natural or less treated the wood is, the cheaper it will usually be.
The corrugated sheets are made with fiber cement and corrugated roof sheets. They are high in strength because they have reinforcing strips that are inserted polypropylene along the length of the blade. This type of material is used because it is very strong and durable and has great visual appeal on the facades. In addition, metal roofs are sometimes preferred because of its rapid placement, its versatility and light weight for easy handling. They are able to withstand heavy loads and have good shock resistance.
Galvanized roofs are made from polished and galvanized steel and they are an excellent alternative for installation on the roofs of houses due to their many advantages. They are tough, durable, and insulate solar rays of up to 95% and reduce external sounds. Like the metallic ceilings, they are easily installed and handled.
From the aesthetic perspective they are are ideal because they are tailored to the needs of each building. There are different colors and they come in different sizes. It all depends on the look you want them to have. Although they are recommended for homes, they are also often used for areas such as farms, barns or other buildings.
The slate roof is made of a fine-grained metamorphic rock which is derived from a sedentary rock. The shape of the board is usually smooth or flat stone and is used for roofing, tiles and other purposes. They also come in pale, purple, green or blue-green tones. It is an excellent choice because it is tough, durable and slims the roof design.
If you're inspired by roofs, get even more inspired with these stylish house facades!