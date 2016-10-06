Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Smart and Fashionable Garden Furniture Designs

Justwords Justwords
Садовая мебель, NICE CATCH NICE CATCH Garden Furniture
If you are the owner of a beautiful garden, you surely know how enchanting it can be to spend time amidst the greenery, breathe in fresh air, and soak in the sun. And to make the most of such experiences, what you need is some stylish and contemporary garden furniture that allows you to relax as you admire the flowers, birds and the scent of nature. You can also go for pieces that make for a cool outdoor dining experience and let you unwind with family and friends on weekends. So here we have collated 10 inspiring furniture designs which you can bring home today to make your lively garden all the more special.

1. Curvy deckchair

Садовая мебель, NICE CATCH NICE CATCH Garden Furniture
NICE CATCH

This sensuously curvy deckchair rendered in white with slatted wood for contrast, is the perfect recipe for a lovely afternoon with books under a giant tree. Or you can simply laze around with the red cushions offering colour and comfort.

2. Elaborate garden bench

Садовая мебель, NICE CATCH NICE CATCH Garden Furniture
NICE CATCH

The hand rests and backrest of this pristine white garden bench is modern yet elaborate, with curves and lines coming together for a pretty picture.

3. Round garden bench

Садовая мебель, NICE CATCH NICE CATCH Garden Furniture
NICE CATCH

We simply adore the quaint cuteness of this round white garden bench, which has been customised to circle a tree trunk artfully.

4. Simple and chic garden bench

Садовая мебель, NICE CATCH NICE CATCH Garden Furniture
NICE CATCH

Clean and no-fuss lines make this garden bench a simple but elegant affair, with a traditional but pretty backrest.

5. Rustic charm

homify Patios & Decks
homify

Under the towering lemon tree, a rustic little spot for outdoor pleasures has been created with roughly hewn wooden slabs and sturdy logs. They were used to craft picnic benches and a slender table with a quirkily-shaped stone top.

6. Stone and metal artiness

homify Garden Furniture
homify

Small squares of sandy-hued stones and black metal were combined artfully together in this Mediterranean style garden, for a unique visual impact. The circular table comprises of concentrically arranged stones bordered with sleek black metal, while the artistic backs of the chairs flaunt some stony magic too.

7. Stylish options

Entertaining Area Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Entertaining Area

A dark rattan sectional fitted with plush white upholstery sits in the corner of this luxurious garden for times when you want to unwind with a book or catch a quick nap. And a little to the right is a smart dining arrangement in robust steel, which is perfect for occasions when you are enjoying some yummy snacks or drinks with friends.

8. Zen appeal

Pergola Earth Designs Modern Garden Solid Wood
Earth Designs

Pergola

The sleek and stunning black gazebo in this luscious garden brimming with Japanese Zen inspiration is a treat for the eyes as well as the soul. Decked with matching black benches and a simple table, it lets you relish open air meals or cool drinks under the soothing globular lights.

9. Blue rattan for lavish dining

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table Ingarden Ltd Garden Furniture
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table

Gorgeous blue rattan chairs surround a sleek white table under a massive umbrella to make your outdoor dining experience a memorable one. The hardwearing quality of rattan makes it easy for you to maintain the chairs. These blue ones are from Ingarden Limited, a company offering garden and landscape supplies.

10. Quirky and comfy hammock

Dark Chocolate Brown Double Padded Hammock with Pillow Emilyhannah Ltd Garden Furniture
Emilyhannah Ltd

Dark Chocolate Brown Double Padded Hammock with Pillow

Deep chocolate padding and an attached pillow make swinging in this hammock a pleasure for both children and grownups. The quirky wooden arch and stands look extremely stylish, while they provide stability to this leisurely contraption.

So infuse your personal patch of green with elegant comfort by gleaning ideas from the above designs. Here’s another story you might like - 10 stunning garden ideas.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

