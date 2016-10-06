10 Smart and Fashionable Garden Furniture Designs

If you are the owner of a beautiful garden, you surely know how enchanting it can be to spend time amidst the greenery, breathe in fresh air, and soak in the sun. And to make the most of such experiences, what you need is some stylish and contemporary garden furniture that allows you to relax as you admire the flowers, birds and the scent of nature. You can also go for pieces that make for a cool outdoor dining experience and let you unwind with family and friends on weekends. So here we have collated 10 inspiring furniture designs which you can bring home today to make your lively garden all the more special.
This sensuously curvy deckchair rendered in white with slatted wood for contrast, is the perfect recipe for a lovely afternoon with books under a giant tree. Or you can simply laze around with the red cushions offering colour and comfort.
The hand rests and backrest of this pristine white garden bench is modern yet elaborate, with curves and lines coming together for a pretty picture.
We simply adore the quaint cuteness of this round white garden bench, which has been customised to circle a tree trunk artfully.
Clean and no-fuss lines make this garden bench a simple but elegant affair, with a traditional but pretty backrest.
Under the towering lemon tree, a rustic little spot for outdoor pleasures has been created with roughly hewn wooden slabs and sturdy logs. They were used to craft picnic benches and a slender table with a quirkily-shaped stone top.
Small squares of sandy-hued stones and black metal were combined artfully together in this Mediterranean style garden, for a unique visual impact. The circular table comprises of concentrically arranged stones bordered with sleek black metal, while the artistic backs of the chairs flaunt some stony magic too.
A dark rattan sectional fitted with plush white upholstery sits in the corner of this luxurious garden for times when you want to unwind with a book or catch a quick nap. And a little to the right is a smart dining arrangement in robust steel, which is perfect for occasions when you are enjoying some yummy snacks or drinks with friends.
The sleek and stunning black gazebo in this luscious garden brimming with Japanese Zen inspiration is a treat for the eyes as well as the soul. Decked with matching black benches and a simple table, it lets you relish open air meals or cool drinks under the soothing globular lights.
Gorgeous blue rattan chairs surround a sleek white table under a massive umbrella to make your outdoor dining experience a memorable one. The hardwearing quality of rattan makes it easy for you to maintain the chairs. These blue ones are from Ingarden Limited, a company offering garden and landscape supplies.
Deep chocolate padding and an attached pillow make swinging in this hammock a pleasure for both children and grownups. The quirky wooden arch and stands look extremely stylish, while they provide stability to this leisurely contraption.
So infuse your personal patch of green with elegant comfort by gleaning ideas from the above designs. Here’s another story you might like - 10 stunning garden ideas.