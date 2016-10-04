15 Awesome Holiday Decoration Ideas

The holidays are times when families and friends come together to indulge in happy moments which they can cherish for a long time. And that is why you need to prep your home in a way which makes for a cheerful and inviting atmosphere. So today we bring you 15 great ideas from the Fall-Winter Collection 2016 by the suppliers of textiles and upholstery at Apelt Substances in Oberkirch. Ranging from gorgeous cushions and pretty tablecloths to stunning runners and decorative bands – you will find everything you need to perk up your home easily when festive or holiday spirits come calling. Enjoy the wide variety of colours and patterns on the tastefully crafted textiles we will take you through.
The busy but delightful patterns of roses on the plump cushions add pizzazz to the mustard sofa, and go extremely well with the real floral arrangements and paintings too.
Glorious shades of red and orange autumn leaves deck the slim decorative band here, and brighten up the wooden simplicity of the table.
Intense tones of red, pink and orange create patchwork magic on this tablecloth. The cushions reflect similar vibrancy and add oodles of liveliness to the cozy outdoor seating.
The aesthetic appeal of this living room lies in the floral beauty of the cushions which add colour to the beige sofa and complement the stunning wallpaper too.
Delicate floral prints in soft tones dominate the table runners and the cushions for a dining ambiance that is homely yet sophisticated.
The colors and shapes of autumn rule the soft and cozy cushions which make swinging a real pleasure here. The heart-shaped pillow is an endearing touch.
With both the runner and the cushion flaunting pretty birds and luscious berries, the quaint vintage outdoor seating seems ready for a good old-fashioned holiday.
This hammock looks like the perfect spot for blissful leisurely hours with its cushion-ridden setting. Wintry and Christmas patterns rule most cushions, while a cute owl makes its presence felt particularly unique.
Patterned cushions flaunting wreaths and reindeers, pair with bold and velvety red ones to ring in Christmas with style. The rustic bench and wooden logs make for a great country style ambiance too.
This home is all set for a charming Christmas with red and white table runners, decorative bands, and cushions. Reindeers in different shapes and sizes grace the occasion, while a beautifully decked Christmas tree and red and white knickknacks on the mantelpiece add to the spirited look.
Bold pink and green wreaths make the dark grey table runners and cushion come alive, while shiny, colourful baubles add extra pizzazz to the minimalistic seating.
Pretty patterned stars on the silvery grey runners and cushion add a whole new edge to the dining table set. Faux fur seat covers, beautiful silver candlestick holders, quaint reindeer figurines, and a plate of conifers make for an elegant atmosphere.
These cushions in muted shades of gold, silver and brass gently entice with their soft sheen and subtle patterns. And they make for an elegant setting when paired with the tasteful sofa.
This rustic wooden recliner gets a dollop of bold and lively passion, thanks to the dark cushions and glorious hues of the pumpkins and apples. You can laze here amidst the greenery while soaking in the blessings of nature.
Intriguing and passionate shades of red, pink and orange along with pretty patterns lend a vibrant soulfulness to the simple gray couch. The painting looks resplendent too.
So don't wait to usher in happy and energetic times. Give your home a dramatic change with these beautiful textiles.