Interior design: 10 TV panels ideas for the whole house… .

TV is something that is part of life for almost everyone. Nowadays, TV is multi-functional. You can go beyond just watching the broadcast to enjoying series and pay TV movies. You can also tune into radio channels from around the world and enjoy the music channels from private operators.
Thus, it is increasingly common that television gains space in various rooms of the house. The favorites are the living room, the dining room, the kitchen, the bedroom and media room. If you're lucky and have an extra room to turn into an in-doors recreation area, a TV may feature in there too. However, the TV can become a stark element in space, especially with those threads and remote controls, so TV panels have emerged to make it more discreet; incorporating it to the decoration of the house.
Meet 10 charming panels ideas for your TV!
This living room is set out in a modern style. The TV panel is a structure suspended wooden box with closed niches, doors and open shelves for CD's, DVDs, and other objects. The panel harmonizes with the light green wall which highlights the device's screen. The result is light and elegantly clean.
The TV panel of this living room consists of a partition wall that mimics brick in sight and separates the dining room from the living room. The hardiness of the panel contrasts beautifully with the chic modern furniture which gives both rooms a clean and brilliant finish.
A wood-carved panel with geometric designs provides the basis for the TV set which comes to life in this way. In addition, a low orange shelf holds other electronic equipment and contrasts with the TV panel in a lovely way. Both conceal the TV harmoniously.
The grace of this bedroom is the composition of shelves, niches and frames which are all very unique and complement the space harmoniously. The TV is surrounded with decorative elements which give the TV a position of prominence.The solution is creative and modern, ideal for children's rooms and adolescents.
In this rustic dining room the TV is positioned amidst many contrasting colors yet the TV is discrete, not only by its size, but also due to the wooden background panel that contrasts the white wall. The green buffet complements the decor whilst creating an industrial look with the hanging lights and the blend of metal and wooden furniture.
Even small spaces can utilize a TV set like in this modern kitchen. The wall, dining table and kitchen cabinets are all made of the same material whilst the yellow decorative elements give the space splashes of vivid color. This retro style kitchen is certainly a creative and unique space!
In the children's room, the TV is also present. One way to incorporate it into the decor is arrange it on a white panel, as in this lovely girl's room. The same panel highlights the color pink while allowing a spot for the TV. The wall paper, boxes, colored carpets and furniture dilute the TV's presence, yet at the same time add a decorative effect.
In this boy's room, the panel that imitates wood is part of a set that includes a study bench with drawers and a wardrobe. It provides a space for the TV just above the study bench whilst optimizing the space of the room.
For those who want to turn a room into a multimedia room, an idea is to mount the TV panel on a specially designed window for it. With structures like wood and glass, the panel also has shelves and drawers. The TV is fixed on a wooden rectangle that frames the TV set beautifully.
This elegant multimedia room is designed like a Hollywood cinema screen. The TV panel consists of a wall covered in tiles which add brightness and color to the space. The TV is embedded in a slightly elevated position on the wall and is framed gently in warm hues.