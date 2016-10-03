Is this the most eclectic house ever?

There are times when even we are shocked by a house that we come across and today is one such property. We don't mean that in a negative way whatsoever, but when you see the myriad of glorious colours, gorgeous accessories and fabulously out there designs that radiate through this home, we think you'll be as blown away as we were!

On paper, this home should be a bit of a mish-mash and a disaster zone, but in reality, it is nothing short of incredible! It must have taken an inspired interior designer and a lot of trust to come up with this scheme, but we're not joking when we tell you that we'd be delighted with something similar in our own homes! If you're ready to enter the world of wacky yet wonderful decorating, then come with us!