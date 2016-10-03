Is this the most eclectic house ever?

There are times when even we are shocked by a house that we come across and today is one such property. We don't mean that in a negative way whatsoever, but when you see the myriad of glorious colours, gorgeous accessories and fabulously out there designs that radiate through this home, we think you'll be as blown away as we were!
On paper, this home should be a bit of a mish-mash and a disaster zone, but in reality, it is nothing short of incredible! It must have taken an inspired interior designer and a lot of trust to come up with this scheme, but we're not joking when we tell you that we'd be delighted with something similar in our own homes! If you're ready to enter the world of wacky yet wonderful decorating, then come with us!
OK, so we are starting here in the living room, which we think is utterly incredible! White leather sofas, fabulous ceramics, marble flooring and wooden walls shouldn't work but they really do! The total lack of a prescribed style or colour scheme really is impressing us! What's next?
When it comes to luxury, this master bedroom knows what's what! Plush carpet, drapes and wonderful bed linen are just a smattering of what makes this space so special, as mirrored sideboards and statement lighting also play a part. You can't see it here, but a vibrant purple bedside table keeps the punchy color pop of the living room coming through too!
We could literally eat this home right up! You must be starting to see what we meant when we said that all these rooms are wildly different and eye-catching! This dining room is simply spectacular, don't you agree? None of these spaces are over the top! That's genius design!
Could you ever think of doing the laundry as an actual chore if it meant you got to spend time in this fabulously sunny spot? As if yellow cabinets weren't enough, mosaic tiles have been added as well, just to make this a space like no other!
Honestly, every room here is a joy and as surprising as the last! Just when you think there can't actually be anymore shocks in store, you see this outrageous kitchen! A blue oven? Matching splashback? Sign us up right now, as this looks so much more striking than blue cabinets would have!
Despite a lot of the decor being modern in this house, there was obviously room for a little retro revival too, as these pendant lamps show! Looking every inch the 70's dream, this living room is really deceptive from this angle, as if you spin around, it takes on a totally different look…
Now THAT is a sofa! Have you ever seen anything as huge and comfortable looking as this? WOW!! Spanning the full width of the room, it really is something and adds a touch of modernity to what was looking like a vintage space, yet again though, it really does simply work. How are the design team doing this?
Well! When this is what greets you as soon as you enter this home, you know you're in for a fun interior design ride! Punchy mustard accents look simply stunning and inject fun into the house the second you walk in. What a joy to find a home that wants to play with perceptions, rules and design!
