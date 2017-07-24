When you're working with an architect to create your dream home design, there must come a point when you start to wonder if the build itself will ever happen. Maybe that's just us being impatient, but while plans are amazing to see, you can't beat an actual physical home that is exactly what you hoped it would be. Today, we take a look at a home that was in the planning stages for a while, but when it came to the actual construction, the results were far more beautiful than anyone could have hoped for!

Renovations: 1420 ft² home with excellent solutions to optimize the space