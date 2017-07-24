When you're working with an architect to create your dream home design, there must come a point when you start to wonder if the build itself will ever happen. Maybe that's just us being impatient, but while plans are amazing to see, you can't beat an actual physical home that is exactly what you hoped it would be. Today, we take a look at a home that was in the planning stages for a while, but when it came to the actual construction, the results were far more beautiful than anyone could have hoped for!
Renovations: 1420 ft² home with excellent solutions to optimize the space
We do love looking at architects' plans and seeing what concepts drive new buildings and while this is clearly going to be a comfortable and generous home, there isn't much more you can say at this point, is there? The plot does look to be of a really decent size though, so that's a bonus!
Taking a look at the exterior profile designs, it becomes clear that this is no simple new build home, but rather, a modern masterpiece! With sloping roofs, boxy shapes and unusual window designs, this house looks set to be more of an art gallery than an average home and we love it!
Looking at these plans, it's clear that the interior will be laid out in such a fashion as to ensure generous rooms, where they are needed the most, but until bricks are laid, all of this is simply up in the air and a bit of a pipe dream, don't you think? If it is built though, what a family home!
Here it is! It has been built and it looks every bit as lovely as the plans insinuated it would be! Naturally, there is some landscaping to be done to properly finish off the plot, but would you just look at those lines! So crisp, modern and fresh, this is a house worth taking a closer look at!
Here you can really start to appreciate the style and finish of this house. With sliding doors to open the property up into the garden, there is a deep connection to the outside world already instilled here and those sloping roofs! What a triumph of design! Some modern houses can look cold and impersonal, but there is something so gorgeous about this one and a truly homely feel!
You wouldn't complain at that view, would you? Just imagine how lovely that vista will be once the grounds have been landscaped as well! Feeling large, airy, cool and sophisticated, despite having no furniture in it yet, this house is everything we hoped it would be and more. Ideally situated and proportioned for a busy family, this really is a case of a dream home becoming a reality!
Renovations: 1420 ft² home with excellent solutions to optimize the space