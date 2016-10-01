Fitting a wine cellar: The ultimate guide

So you're thinking of fitting a wine cellar in your home? Firstly, we are so jealous and secondly, you need to know exactly how to tackle such a project if you are really going to push ahead with it! Far from just being a case of cutting a hole in the floor and fitting a bottle store, there are a number of considerations to take in mind, but we're here to talk you through them all! If you're ready to feel a whole lot fancier, then let's talk wine!
Your first port of call should be to your architect, especially if you are still in touch with the one that actually designed your home, as they will be able to give you an idea of how feasible a wine cellar installation is! You'll need to know how deep you can dig, where the best spot in the house would be, logistically, and start to make a plan from there!
With a go ahead for a wine cellar from a professional, you can start planning the fun parts, such as where it will go! While some people prefer a subtle, hidden cellar, others want to go all out with a brag-worthy, showy display. Neither is wrong as this issue totally depends on your own tastes, but this living room glass-topped number certainly isn't ugly, is it?
Not talking about money until the last moment will be a huge mistake, as your budget will have a direct impact on materials used in your wine cellar, as well as the finished style. Set yourself a realistic figure and have an extra 10%, if you can, as a contingency.
With your budget set and an idea of how you want your cellar to look, it's time to start talking about materials with your builder. You might find that to get the look you want for the money you have, you might need to rethink certain aspects, but don't panic, as this is totally normal!
Being able to easily and safely access your wine cellar is going to be a key issue, so don't plan the entrance last! Depending on the style of cellar you opt for, you might want to future-proof with handrails, or reinforced steps.
We're not saying that you can't trust people, but if you are a wine collector and have some prized bottles, you might want to think about security for your cellar. Whether you opt for a simple lock, an alarm or something more Mission Impossible is up to you, but you should be protecting your assets.
Consider what you actually need to accommodate. Will there be more white than red? Will you need fridges, special air conditioning or room for casks? Finalize all of this before the build starts and you'll find that it's a simple case of transferring your collection into your perfect space at the end.
A wine cellar is not a project for amateur DIY enthusiasts to try and tackle, as the nature and location of the rooms themselves can involve serious foundation work. Always hire a contractor that has good reviews and work that you can see for yourself and try to negotiate a fixed-rate contract!
