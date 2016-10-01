Fitting a wine cellar: The ultimate guide

Consider what you actually need to accommodate. Will there be more white than red? Will you need fridges, special air conditioning or room for casks? Finalize all of this before the build starts and you'll find that it's a simple case of transferring your collection into your perfect space at the end.

A wine cellar is not a project for amateur DIY enthusiasts to try and tackle, as the nature and location of the rooms themselves can involve serious foundation work. Always hire a contractor that has good reviews and work that you can see for yourself and try to negotiate a fixed-rate contract!

