A modern home with an other worldly interior!

There are times when you look at the façade of a house and you can tell exactly how it will have been decorated and what features it will proudly showcase, but that is not the case here! We thought we had such a handle on what to expect inside this beautiful modern family home, but we were blown away by what the architects and designers did together! The use of natural materials really is something else and the overall vibe is so tangibly warm that we think you're going to be just as shocked as we are! Are you ready for a surprise?
We see a modern home with some pretty architectural features, such as tall windows and a boxy entrance porch, but other than that, this property looks relatively recognisable, wouldn't you say? With some fabulous landscaping to the front, this is a home that has been well taken care of, but what does the inside look like?
Well here's your answer! The inside looks utterly phenomenal and it leaves you a little lost for words! We were expecting a more standard room set-up, with dividing walls and definitely less wood, but what we see here is a triumph of modern design and crisp, clean furnishing. With a cozy living room in place, this atrium-like entrance is practical as well as impressive, but now we want to see everywhere else too!
You'd assume that after the grandeur of the entrance, perhaps the rest of the house would be a little more subtle and underplayed, but no! Even here, in the kitchen, things are weird and wonderful thanks to a breakfast bar that has the appearance of a sushi restaurant! Eating here must be an adventure every single day!
As you walk around this home, one thing becomes clear: the luxury finish of the main living space is never forgotten. The staircase that plays such a central role in the design of this home has been referenced in every room, with glossy, dark wood permeating every possible space. In this charming bedroom, the floor has taken on the task of reminding us that it's all about the wood here and it contrasts with all the soft furnishings so beautifully!
While the wood in this hallway is dazzling, we can't help but drink in the beauty of those windows! We feel sure that the desire for a plethora of dark wood finishes was well known prior to building this home, and so all the extra windows were added in to offset what could have been an overbearing color scheme. What a perfect example of build and finish coming together as one!
Of course, there is a stunning pool in the rear garden, as the ultimate in final luxuries! Finished in the same rich wood and white scheme as the rest of the house, it's staggering just how cohesive this property is. There have been no shortcuts, no 'that will do' compromises and certainly no straying from the path of modern meets traditional design and for that, we salute the design team!
