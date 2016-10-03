Your browser is out-of-date.

27 Ideas for Your Small Backyard to get Cozy

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Irrespective of size, having a yard at your home is nothing less than good luck! No wonder that these natural areas have the potential to become the favorite of the home spaces whether you want to relax or entertain your friends and family at your home. However, due to lack of time and everyday rush, many of the yards have become forgotten or unkempt. It is a universal fact that it is not easy to maintain those areas and in these regards, homify brings you some tips on how you can keep the garden/ backyard always shining and well maintained. 

Apart from the care related to its designing, maintenance and organization are the key as it is important to preserve a warm area and that is exactly how an environment becomes interesting and inviting. In the backyard and terraces, one can easily design different environment to meet and pursue a variety of activities that are perfect for entertaining small events as well. Having smaller areas might sound less flexible but it is naturally more welcoming.  In today's article, we will give you several tips to make a small yard beyond cozy. Come with us and be inspired to transform their own environment. The merit is all the architects and professional landscapers are within reach to you. 

1. Cover your walls and fences with vine type plants. This is a way to leave the confines of the finer ground beautifully.

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

2. Combine the elements in order so as to establish harmonious and peaceful atmosphere. The project here uses wood, plants, comfortable furniture and light curtains to do so.

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Bender Arquitetura

​3. Ensure a good connection with the house. When external and internal areas are well integrated, they result in larger spaces for both.

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern Terrace
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

​4. Using wooden pergola, hang lamps and vases, you can take the advantage of the height and creates a cozy atmosphere.

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Patios & Decks Ceramic
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

​5. Bet on bright colors without fear. A wall painted in vibrant color will make all the difference and let your backyard appear cheerful.

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Patios & Decks Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

​6. Choose a coherent furniture with a style. Here the country style dominates the environment and the effect is wonderful.

Residência Quinta do Golfe , FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA Patios & Decks
FERNANDO ROMA . estudioROMA

​7. The ferns are an excellent choice to enliven your living environment.

Casa das Macieiras, Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Patios & Decks
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

​8. Hang a hammock! In addition to saving space when not in use, we all love to spend some time in it as well.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

​9. Plant herbs in small wooden boxes and hang them on the walls to create an interesting option for the walls. Below the blackboard paint was used for a modern effect.

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

10. White pebbles, low shrubs, and a small fountain are enough to make a special place.

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

11. Be creative and utilize your time to plant flowers in unusual objects.

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

12. Rocking chairs give a gracious atmosphere to the outdoors. See the result in the image below!

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

​13. Elements such as this fireplace for outdoor backyards are key to a cozy atmosphere even on the coldest nights.

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern Garden
Garden Light

14. Many objects can be used to support vessels, just be imaginative with what is left at home.

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

​15. See how within a passage, the network can find your place!

homify Modern Garden
homify

​16. This wall is high on greenery! Take this idea to your yard and get closer to nature.

homify Modern Garden
homify

​17. Several species can be used to create magnetic effect.

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern Garden
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

18. Decorate with Christmas fairy lights and have a charming backyard all year round!

Residencia da Esquina, SALA2 arquitetura e design SALA2 arquitetura e design Tropical style garden
SALA2 arquitetura e design

19. The walls can also be utilized to accommodate a beautiful panel like this:

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern Garden
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

20. A lighting design that escapes the traditional decor and provides seating area is super inviting.

homify Eclectic style garden
homify

21. Plants on all sides and a comfortable chair amidst it- enough to create an ideal place in the backyard!

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Patios & Decks Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

22. No errors in creating a cozy outdoor area with rustic style.

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Patios & Decks
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

​23. Decoration and appropriate lighting can make your garden heavenly stylish and comfortable.

homify Modern Terrace Multicolored
homify

24. Create a romantic mood with outstanding types of lamp fixtures.

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern Terrace
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

25. With a contemporary design furniture, this yard is super modern.

homify Modern Terrace Bamboo
homify

26. Low and old furniture for outdoor areas create a sociable and friendly atmosphere

Casa WSC , alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

27. Draw environment of a dramatic backyard and add a seating area, it is always interesting!

Casa BN, alexandre galhego paisagismo alexandre galhego paisagismo Tropical style garden
alexandre galhego paisagismo

For more ideas for your backyard, check this ideabook: 15 secrets to a stunning back yard!

Don't have a backyard? No worries, these tips are great for gardens, porches and balconies. Tell us yours thoughts in the comment section. 

