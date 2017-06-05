Your browser is out-of-date.

Bathroom decor: 15 small bathrooms to see before renovating yours!

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
There is a place in the home where great transformations happen. This is a room that is used to perform ordinary tasks, such as showering, but it allows you to transform yourself from the sleepy person into the best version of yourself. This is why a bathroom is so important!

But sometimes we believe that we don't have enough space to really fall in love with our bathroom. The first step in really falling in love with your bathroom is to transform it into something special. To help you, we are going to show you 15 amazing small bathroom designs that will inspire you!

1. Don't forget the wood

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

Wood is another excellent material for the bathroom. It helps you to create a cozy design with texture and warmth. And it has the quality of being warm and fresh at the same time.

2. Decorative mosaics

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

For your bathroom to have personality and perfection, don't forget to add a little bit of texture and colour to the walls. This way you include decor to the space that takes up no space, yet creates a beautiful environment.

3. The natural touch

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Add a natural or rustic touch to the bathroom by including a stone wall in the bathroom. This will keep it cool and create a room that is perfect for starting the day.

4. Elegance in black

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern Bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Although traditionally small bathrooms are designed in light colors, dark colors help to blur the boundaries of space. Add dark colors and you'll add elegance to the room.

Have a look at this ideabook: Dark colours in small rooms? Give it a try!

5. Bright designs

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

The marble has the ability to transform something simple into something spectacular and sophisticated. Don't hesitate to include marble in your bedroom. It will complement the decor items in this space too!

6. A design from out of this world

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern Bathroom
Losanto Arquitectos

Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos
Losanto Arquitectos

This bathroom lighting is designed to make the room look dynamic and full of energy. This will make the room of envy of all! All you need are bright walls with bold lighting in strategic spaces.

7. Eclectic style

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern Bathroom Tiles Grey
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

When you don't have much space to work with, a little mixing and matching can be a very good choice. Combine materials, colours, textures and styles to achieve this eclectic look and feel in this single space.

8. Defining spaces

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimalist style bathroom
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

To define spaces when there aren't too many square meters, textures and colors are always good friends. You can create lines on the walls or floors, which will subtly divide the room without you having to limit the space by building walls. This can save you so much space!

9. The magic of mirrors

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimalist style bathroom Tiles Grey
gOO Arquitectos

gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos
gOO Arquitectos

Place a mirror on the wall in your bathroom to help visually double the space. It will reflect the elegance as well as the decor back on itself.

10. A little color

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Sometimes all we need is to introduce some colour into our bathroom spaces to fill them with energy and attitude .

11. Rustic and modern

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

This design is perfect, where the professionals have hit the nail on the head! It combines all of the natural materials with a rustic charm that is both modern and enchanting.

12. Choose to make this a special space

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern Bathroom
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

The avoid having to decorate the entire room, choose a focal point in the space. Choose phenomenal and modern bathroom features such as a sink, toilet or shower, which will need very little around them to enhance them.

13. Concrete walls

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern Bathroom
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

This design is proof that elegance exists and can be achieved with any material. Use concrete for a very original design!

14. Add storage space

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern Bathroom
TW/A Architectural Group

TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group
TW/A Architectural Group

Cabinets that hide behind mirrors are an excellent idea as it adds physical storage space, without visually creating it.

15. Something unique

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

To make a small space special something, a few extra showers are the solution.

Also: Soak up these fancy bathroom ideas.

An eclectic NY home with a contemporary style
We feel really inspired, how about you? Let us know in the comments. 

