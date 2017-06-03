This is a house for everyone—it would make any family happy and it cost just over $150 Thousand Dollars.

It is packed with good planning, a beautiful design and modern style. Architect professionals HQ-Design have created this beautiful home and invite us to explore the 70 square meters (700 ft²) of space where they maximized open plan design. The house is built with aerocreate, which keeps the home warm, and then finished in a decorative plaster. The total cost of this house is 1.1 million rubles, which translates to $150 Thousand Dollars. The home is situated in the suburbs of Saratov in Russia, where the winter temperature in January often drops to below freezing. In this homify article, we will see the interior of the home as well as familiarize ourselves with the plans of the house. We will find that this is no ordinary design project!

Home of the week: a 700 ft² house with all details!