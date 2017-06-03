This is a house for everyone—it would make any family happy and it cost just over $150 Thousand Dollars.
It is packed with good planning, a beautiful design and modern style. Architect professionals HQ-Design have created this beautiful home and invite us to explore the 70 square meters (700 ft²) of space where they maximized open plan design. The house is built with aerocreate, which keeps the home warm, and then finished in a decorative plaster. The total cost of this house is 1.1 million rubles, which translates to $150 Thousand Dollars. The home is situated in the suburbs of Saratov in Russia, where the winter temperature in January often drops to below freezing. In this homify article, we will see the interior of the home as well as familiarize ourselves with the plans of the house. We will find that this is no ordinary design project!
Home of the week: a 700 ft² house with all details!
The general appearance of the house shows its availability as well as its simplicity, but it also shows its commitment to the latest design trends.
It features panoramic windows on the ground floor, several rooms in the house as well as a comfortable patio area. This is a very successful layout for a home! We just love its simplicity, especially on a limited budget, which hasn't affected the quality of the home.
And this home is surprisingly affordable—just $150 Thousand Dollars if we convert it. This gives us hope that a house can be a great investment for young families. This amount didn't include the interior design, furniture or decor, but it still allows us to compare property prices.
In this image, we can see how much time and attention to detail the designers have put into the design of the home. They have ensured that every little element was considered.
This extends to the garden too! A home is more than just four walls, it's all of the elements that come together in harmony to create the final product.
In this plan, we can see that the house consists of three rooms, the largest of which is made up of an area of 290 ft². There is a kitchen, dining room and a living room. It fits in a modern set of furniture, a large sofa and a dining room for 4-6 people.
The format of the home includes glass throughout—the epitome of modern living. This allows the rooms to drenched in sun, giving them a very elegant look. This embodies the dream home that oozes confidence.
The bedrooms are between 118 ft² and 139 ft² in size, which is great for families with one to two children.
In the bedroom, there is an alcove on the left, which allows for a luxurious dressing room! This can be used for a closet or even a home theater for in front of the bed.
The house also has an entrance hall with a cupboards, a thermal unit, a bathroom with a tub and a toilet as well as a separate guest toilet. You could truly live comfortably in this home.
Now we get to explore how beautiful the home is with all of the hypothetical furniture inside. This living room interior design is made by the same company who make the houses, so you can order this exact furniture for this home if you like.
The living room features a small window, allowing light to stream into this space. The smaller windows are the same dimension as windows on a plane. This allows for privacy and light all at the same time.
This is the perfect combination of neutral colors and bright colors. Don't you love the introduction of turquoise and mint?
Have a look at these tips for: Decorating your small living room like a pro.
If you think about that dressing room that we discussed earlier, you will find the solution here in the form of a home theater.
The master bedroom in this home is about 43 ft² in size. Yet, the design comes together flawlessly so that this looks like a very spacious home.
Have a look at these: Tips for turning your room into a calm oasis.