Home hacks: create design marvels in small spaces

Justwords Justwords
Living Room, Pixers Pixers Living room Blue
With space crunch becoming a real issue, it is common to see the apartments getting smaller. The houses that we see in the modern times are no bigger than what you need them to be and that is why a lot of people find it challenging to design them. However, with the use of these 10 smart alternatives, you can have a beautiful compact home for yourself.

Take away the attention

Décoration d'une pièce à vivre, Violaine Denis Violaine Denis Modern Living Room
Choose your designs and colours in such a way that the size of the room ceases to matter and the onlookers are engrossed in the beauty of the design.

Combine and beautify

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern Kitchen
When you have small spaces to deal with, you may have to combine areas such as the kitchen and the dining spaces. This will leave you with a unique design and a lot of extra space.

Minimal focal points

Feminine Touch Pixers Modern Living Room Blue canvas,wall mural,wallpaper,art,woman,woman
Feminine Touch

Use a colour or an element of design as your focal point and make sure it blends in with the design to make the room look spacious and the design well-thought.

Furniture play

Mountains Pixers Living room Multicolored wallpaper,wall mural,mountains,dusk,pastels,pastel
Mountains

It helps to play with furniture and space when you are working with smaller homes. Use of folding or multi-purpose furniture along with putting clutter out of eye level, help in giving an illusion of space

Choosing minimalistic design and colors

Black Wings Pixers Modern Living Room Black wings,black,fantasy,wall mural,wallpaper
Black Wings

The use of subtle colours, combined with a completely absorbing design element, help in keeping the room dynamic and spacious looking.

Cutting out the unnecessary

Aquamarine Boards Pixers Living room Blue aquamarine,wall mural,scandinavian,wood,wallpaper
Aquamarine Boards

Furnishing your home with some quirky, yet only the important furniture may go a long way in giving you more space. The credit for this gorgeous living room goes to the interior designers and decorators at Pixers in London.

Keeping it organized

DEPTO. 34 , ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS ESTUDIO BASE ARQUITECTOS Modern Living Room
The use of storage spaces that can be concealed and keeping things organized may help in giving the feel of a larger space even in a small home.

Multiple use furniture

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Eclectic style dining room
Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment

A desk that doubles as a dining table and a sit-out that opens to be a storage box are examples of how you can design your furniture and use a small space efficiently.

Have a show stopper

Siren Pixers Modern Living Room wall mural,wallpaper,woman,face
Siren

When you need to enhance the look of your compact home, you can use one entire wall as a design display and keep the rest minimal to bring out the sense of space.

Dynamic design concepts

Smiling Spirit Pixers Living room Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,skull,canvas,canvas
Smiling Spirit

When you choose to design with small paintings and accessories, you can make sure to keep the décor dynamic and let the small items complement the small spaces.  The designing of a small home should not be a daunting task if you have your basics and your ideas ready. With the help of expert tips and tricks you can make sure that you transform your compact apartment into a work of art without much hassle. Here's another story you might like - 10 things you should know about cleaning your home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

