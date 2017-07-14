Home hacks: create design marvels in small spaces

When you choose to design with small paintings and accessories, you can make sure to keep the décor dynamic and let the small items complement the small spaces. The designing of a small home should not be a daunting task if you have your basics and your ideas ready. With the help of expert tips and tricks you can make sure that you transform your compact apartment into a work of art without much hassle. Here's another story you might like - 10 things you should know about cleaning your home.