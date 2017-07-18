Your browser is out-of-date.

Landscaping: 16 garden fences your neighbors want to copy

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
Atkinsons Fencing Work, Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
As much as your main focus in a garden should be the lovely plants and perfectly chosen flowers, when someone has taken the time to really think about the fencing they have in place, it stands out for all the right reasons.

The ideal way to box in your space, add a little privacy and really tie a theme together, any landscape architect will tell you how vital your fencing is. With that in mind, we've found some great styles for you to consider. You never know, the icing on the cake that is your garden might be waiting for you in here!

1. Strong, stylish and sturdy, this horizontal wooden slat fencing is classic for a reason

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

2. For something a little more adventurous, what about black fencing?

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke, Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Zen Inspired Garden, Bradley Stoke

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

3. Symmetry is key for making your garden feel cohesive

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

patio with raised sitting area and suspended brick barbecue

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

4. Decorative trellis edging is great for a country garden

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

5. Let the light still pour in with short, spaced slat fencing

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

6. Plantation style shutter fencing looks incredible in a hard wood finish

Ogród na dachu z nutką orientu, GREENERIA
GREENERIA

GREENERIA
GREENERIA
GREENERIA

7. Woven fencing is beautiful and has the added bonus of being easy to move

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

8. Stilted fences let you plant taller shrubs, without interfering with the panels themselves

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

Black granite and concrete shutter board wall

Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design
Robert Hughes Garden Design

9. Keep it light and bright by painting a sturdy wooden fence in a light colour

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

10. Delicate fencing on top of an existing wall will finish the space off perfectly

Bowden House Aralia
Aralia

Bowden House

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

11. In a small space, try to stick with thin slats and a pale colour, as this will help keep the garden feeling bigger

Small back garden design homify
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

12. Trellis fencing adds a really beautiful dynamic of texture and shape

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Privacy isn't a problem with tightly bound woven panels that sit up high

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

14. This rich wooden design features features unusual cut outs, so lacks privacy but looks oh so chic!

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

15. Rich and simple, this horizontal slatted fence is a timeless classic

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels, Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

Contemporary screening , fencing & wall panels

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

16. Take inspiration from the shapes of your plants and trees for a really cohesive feel. Look at all the curves here!

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Of The Best (And Worst) Garden Investments.

Homes: the perfect home for a large family
What did you think of these ideas? Tell us in the comment section. 

