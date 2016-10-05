An incredible bathroom remodel

Remodeling your home doesn't have to include every room in the house, sometimes it's just that one small room that can change everything. Take this Argentinian home, for example, changing this brown and outdated bathroom was all it took to give this new home life.

What was once a small bathroom with one vanity and floral tile has now blossomed into a sleek and modern new master bath with all the amenities. A small update can mean big changes in any home!