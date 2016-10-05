An incredible bathroom remodel

Remodeling your home doesn't have to include every room in the house, sometimes it's just that one small room that can change everything. Take this Argentinian home, for example, changing this brown and outdated bathroom was all it took to give this new home life.
What was once a small bathroom with one vanity and floral tile has now blossomed into a sleek and modern new master bath with all the amenities. A small update can mean big changes in any home!
This small bathroom consisted of one sink with the wooden vanity and a brown granite countertop. The mirror took up the whole wall, which isn't much, and a few brown soap holders can be seen jutting from the wall. The dingy white wall tile included diagonal rows of floral tiles which seemed quite out of place in this bathroom. The floor tiles were also a dingy white color and needed a complete overhaul. The bathroom was also quite small and nothing seemed to quite work no matter how you twisted it.
The first thing that the remodel did was break down the wall between the sink and the shower area to increase the space. Now there is enough space for two sinks and now we can finally call this a master bathroom. The new space includes two oval ceramic bowls and sleek metal faucets with enough space between the two that it isn't overcrowded. The small wall mirror is now much larger and almost spans the entire width of the sink vanity, with bit of a mosaic backsplash peaking through to give some dimension. This mirror also features a backlight which offers a warm glow to the modern space.
The cabinets of the sink vanity are a textured stone which matches wonderfully with the new modern look of the space. From the sink vanity, we move through the doorway to the shower area. The dingy white tile has been replaced with large black slate tiles in the entire bathroom for a smoother look . The shower area features a large piece of black and white marble, serving as a statement piece in this bathroom. Just as we saw in the vanity area, this marble is lit from the back to offer a warm glow to this sleek and sexy bathroom.
When you enter the toilet room, what you notice is a toilet, bidet, and shower. What you don't notice is that the shower is sectioned off by a glass wall, to separate the two areas. This offers a virtually seamless and free environment to enjoy the rain shower head above. As we saw in the vanity area, there is a small bit of mosaic backsplash peaking through from behind the marble, which offers a bit of a break from the black and white of the room. A small cabinet with a frosted glass door can be seen next to the bidet, which offers a stylish storage solution for this space.