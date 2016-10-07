9 Home Office Walls Ideas

In keeping with the professional dynamics, these days the trend is to go for a home office so as to conveniently stay connected to the workplace even while at home, to tackle any workplace emergencies as well as to provision for the lately popular work from home option offering ample flexibility. The architects & interior designers prepare blueprints and decide on the decor accordingly.
A home office could be your small cocoon, part of the study, a section of your bedroom or a lavish room dedicated to office work only. Furnishings & decoration meant to signify the professional atmosphere are widely employed to adorn the home office. Today, let us check out some wall ideas that fill the home office space with the motivation to persevere with utmost diligence & smoothly sail through your work responsibilities.
The welcoming brightness of this wall spills over to the work station and radiates positive energy. The wall decor pieces are not merely embellishments but have a much deeper significance. The image of the scribbled bulb denotes an open world of ideas which can be tried out to chart a unique course of action that successfully enables you to fulfill your professional duties. This particular way of doing things defines your originality at work as you follow your own path- hence the other wall quote. So you can see how this simple theme is replete with positive & encouraging thoughts.
This wall in spotless white is half done in bricks to offer a different texture. Adorned with inspiring art, the white brick wall looks simply elegant & radiates a sense of tranquility that promotes lucid contemplation and enhances efficiency. After all, clarity of mind is key to deciding our work output.
This wall is dedicated to make room for an organized paper filing system in the open cabinets. The ample storage provision offers a neat way of filing papers & storing them within easy reach. This way, the documents do not pile up to create a mess that leads to confusion on the work station. The shelves & storage boxes extend enough space to keep all the office essentials as well as knick knacks. The prim & proper arrangement, composed of white & brown in a black background, keeps the home office tidy and a mess free workplace allows you to think with better clarity & hence, have a better work performance.
The chalkboard wall in this image does away with the need for post-it notes that may litter up the desk and add to the messy look. The black chalkboard wall lends a simplistic functional novelty to the home office & provides a neat & tidy appearance. You can use it to put down your thoughts on a particular project, draft a work schedule or write motivational quotes to encourage you to strive harder.
This wall is decked up with a sober chocolate brown matte center panel housing beige pop up platforms & flanked by beige & brown differently sized boxes. It is not just a pretty wall with a lot of attractive storage options but a smart way to convey that no opportunity- big or small- is worth wasting; every idea has equal potential to catapult you onto the path to professional success.
This idea exudes novelty as it combines an innovative way of reducing work place clutter AND inspire greatly in the process. You can hang your favorite pictures & magazines displaying the destinations you want to reach or the goals you wish to accomplish. This way, your work desk will be free of the messy pile, you can access them conveniently & easily and above all, every time you look at the wall you will know that you need to push harder to be where you want to see yourself. Some inventive inspiration eh?
Replete with a dazzling artsy inspiration, this wall is unique in its bluish glow radiating from the translucent racks. Some personalized items and small metal art pieces further illuminate this wall with the brightness of encouragement. The hanging lamp shaped like a weaver bird’s nest lights up the work desk & adds to the luminous brilliance in the light background. Aesthetic motivation for some out-of-the-box thinking, what do you say?
The idea of this wall with overhead cupboards merges the ease of mess-free storage with the revitalizing effect of fond memories. By stacking up files, stationery and folders in these cupboards, the tidiness of the desk can be maintained which in turn promotes a better coherence & simplicity of thoughts to boost productivity and creative ability. Added to it is the stimulating thought that our success shall make our loved ones happy and again there we will have those special moments to capture & motivate us to strive even harder.
The partly tilted wall of this innovative styled home office is as graceful as it is heartening. The sketch of the world map, highlighted aptly by the lighting above, reminds you that nothing is impossible. Armed with confidence, sincerity & endeavor, you can achieve whatever you want to. The global platform beckons you to shine!