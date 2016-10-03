The Trendy Makeover of a Dated and Dull Fireplace

A fireplace is not simply something that offers warmth during cold winter days and keeps you cozy and toasty. It is an integral part of your home design and decor too. Which is why, in the German town of Baiersdorf, this dated and boring fireplace had to be transformed urgently. It was a bulky and intrusive piece which didn’t go well with the modern accents of the home, and something more sleek and trendy needed to be ushered in. So the builders of fireplaces at Storage Heater Bernhard SchleiCher EK took up this challenge, and completely demolished the old fireplace to introduce a smart new avatar. Take a closer look at the process here to understand how such makeovers can be achieved for your own abode too.
The bulky and old-fashioned pink and white fireplace hardly catered to any aesthetic pleasure before. It wasn’t a streamlined or a neat affair, which could be more appropriate for contemporary times.
The old tile stove was pulled down completely so that the reconstruction could start from scratch.
The pile of rubble you saw before was removed and the concerned floor space was prepared to start building the new fireplace.
Here you can see how the basic structure of the new fireplace was put together with new tiles. It definitely seems sleeker than the old one, and chic shelves have been included on the left side too.
Here’s a look at the new fireplace after plastering. We are really excited by this modish and sensible avatar and look forward to an aesthetically enticing outcome.
Dark gray and pristine white come together for a stunning final look for this new fireplace. Sleek and simple lines along with utilitarian shelves make for an appearance that is in sync with the cozy wooden environs of the modern living room. Winters will now become more enjoyable for sure!
We hope you enjoyed the smart makeover of the old and shabby fireplace as much as we did.