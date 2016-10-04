A glowing modern home

Modern architecture has had quite the boom in the past several years. Outer city and suburban neighbourhoods all over the world have embraced the geometric designs and minimal design that characterizes modern style.
Located in Germany, this home not only features a modern design but has even gone one step further and taken a
green approach. A roof filled with solar panels and easy to control lighting features throughout the home make this a home of the future. The warm glow of lights can be seen all over the home as well as the exterior, illuminating the area with smart bulbs that you can control from your mobile phone or tablet. This home gives us a glimpse of what the future holds.
The first thing you notice about this home is the abundance of large windows, from the glass encased living area to the windows on the second floor. There is no shortage of natural light in this home. At night, however, the windows give way to warm and beautiful artificial lighting, all of which can be controlled from your mobile device. This is a genius invention that allows you to control any light in any room from anywhere with just the touch of a button. The roof of the home is covered in solar panels, providing green electricity for the home without being too distracting from the architecture of the home. A small patio can be seen to the left of the glass living area with a small pool and few plants, providing for a sleek and modern space to relax and enjoy the outdoors.
This modern home features an open concept and a two floor living area, providing an airy feel contingent with the large expanse of windows throughout. The home follows a color palette consisting of white, blacks, and wooden materials, mixing a few traditional elements with modern. The sleek wooden dining table is flanked by ten white leather dining chairs with metal legs. The banquet table against the wall by the staircase showcases a splash of color in the form of a bright yellow table runner and a couple of lush, green plants. In fact, green plants can be seen throughout this home, bringing a touch of the outdoors to the interior of the home.
This living room features an incredible built-in fireplace with black granite, pulling from the black slate flooring that is seen throughout. The large floor-to-ceiling windows play a big role in allowing natural light to flow through the space and make the room feel bright and airy. Once again, we can see the mix of traditional and modern elements in the form of the wooden wicker furniture with beige pillows. This is a complete detraction from the modern style but works very well with the mixture of green ferns and the rolling hills which can be seen outside.
From the living and dining area we are shown into the super modern kitchen. The sleek black countertops starkly contrast the all-white cabinets which provide an abundance of storage. An elevated countertop allows for a couple of bar stools to be placed for extra seating or a place to sit down and have a quick meal. The stainless steel appliances contribute to the modern look, especially to the two range hoods above the stove which act as a statement piece for this space. No wood can be seen in this space, making it a super modern kitchen built for the future.
Moving upstairs, we find ourselves in the master bathroom. One large room has been separated by two dividing walls, one for the toilet and the other for the shower, while the sinks rest in the middle. White is the dominant color in this bathroom with just a few black accents including the same flooring from downstairs and the counter tops. Wide sink vanities provide separate areas for each person to have their own space and a flat glass mirror contributes to the sleek look of the bathroom. A few plants can be seen in the windowsill as well as on next to the sinks, following the lush, green theme from downstairs.