A glowing modern home

Modern architecture has had quite the boom in the past several years. Outer city and suburban neighbourhoods all over the world have embraced the geometric designs and minimal design that characterizes modern style.

Located in Germany, this home not only features a modern design but has even gone one step further and taken a green approach. A roof filled with solar panels and easy to control lighting features throughout the home make this a home of the future. The warm glow of lights can be seen all over the home as well as the exterior, illuminating the area with smart bulbs that you can control from your mobile phone or tablet. This home gives us a glimpse of what the future holds.